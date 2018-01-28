Wendy Williams Says ‘Black People Aren’t Really Good At Protesting,’ Is Tired Of #MeToo

Wendy Williams is known for not holding back at all. Recently, she said a few things on her show that some people aren’t very happy about her revealing. The Hollywood Gossip shared what Wendy had to say on her show recently. Wendy spoke out about how she is tired of the #MeToo movement and also how she doesn’t feel like black people do a very good job when it comes to protesting. This was all during her “Hot Topics” segment on the show.

She explained how some people are now trying to remove R. Kelly from the music industry. There have been a lot of people saying you shouldn’t listen to his music at all anymore. She feels like this might be happening about 10 years too late, though.

If you don’t know what is going, two women from Atlanta want to stop people from listening to him and are using the hashtag #MuteRKelly on social networks. Wendy doesn’t think this is going to end up working, though. She went as far as to say, “It’s not gonna work. Black people aren’t really good at protesting. Not since the King march…it’s not going to work.”

This isn’t all that she said that upset a few people. Wendy Williams isn’t a fan of the #MeToo movement and wants it to stop now. She feels like it is not fair that now when she looks at any man she thinks he is “a #MeToo.” Wendy thinks these people should have spoken out a long time ago and that isn’t what they did at all. They waited until now and they are all coming out. That is the part that Wendy doesn’t agree with when it comes to #MeToo.

The thing is, Wendy Williams is always making headlines for comments like this one. People keep watching her show and listening to what she has to say, though. Wendy has upset a lot of people over the years, but it hasn’t been enough to ruin her career.

Wendy Williams doesn’t seem like she will be holding back her opinion anytime soon. Don’t miss watching The Wendy Williams Show to see what she has to say next. You just never know what Wendy will say.