Sofia Richie Spends Time With Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids, Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade

Playing mom! Looks like Sofia Richie is ready to take a more serious role in Scott Disick and his children’s life. The aspiring supermodel was recently spotted spending time with her boyfriend’s children for the first time since they went public with their romance.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old celebrity enjoyed a dinner date with her 34-year-old boyfriend at Nobu in Malibu. The couple’s latest night out is a far cry from their usual romantic date as they were seen hanging out with the reality star’s three children.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Sofia can be seen walking alongside Scott’s children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Apparently, this marks the first time that the young Richie met her boyfriend’s children with KUWTK star Kourtney Kardashian.

The group appeared to be in good spirits as they headed to a waiting SUV, which Scott later drove away.

Sofia’s latest sighting with Scott and his kids came as a surprise to many, especially since Kourtney has been rumored to ban her from spending time with them.

It can be recalled that the reality star, who is currently dating male model Younes Bendjima, reportedly blocked her husband from introducing his much-younger girlfriend to their children.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Apparently, a source told The Sun that the eldest Kardashian sister is very protective of her kids and doesn’t want them to get confused with Scott’s new girlfriend. The same source added that Kourtney doesn’t like the idea of another woman “playing mom” to her kids in public.

“She doesn’t want them getting confused by Scott’s new girlfriend – Mason is eight, old enough to understand a lot of things now, and Kourtney doesn’t want them meeting another one of Scott’s new girlfriends, only for her to disappear from their lives in a month.”

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship. The 22-year-old La Perla model did not hold back in throwing shade at her sister’s baby daddy.

An Instagram fan account shared a photo of Sofia, Scott, and son Reign. The post was also captioned with, “It’s good to see them together.”

Interestingly, Kendall chimed in and commented, “Awww, Scott and his kids,” seemingly dissing the age gap between the couple.

It’s no secret that the couple has a 15-year age gap and has been bombarded with criticism ever since they went public with their romance.

Despite that, Scott and Sofia seem to be getting more serious about their relationship and have been spending more time together lately. There were even claims that the two are already talking about settling down.