Donald Trump Marriage Breakdown Rumors — Melania Rushes To His Side

Hollywood Life reports that Melania Trump is in Washington DC and will meet her husband, president Donald Trump, as he returns from the World Economic Forum.

It follows a week of rumors that the Trumps may have separated. A number of publications reported that Melania walked out on Donald in fury over his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels in 2006.

“It’s been upsetting and humiliating; her relationship with President Trump has become strained,” sources said.

The report states that Trump’s alleged affair took place just four months after the birth of the couple’s son Barron. The timing of Donald’s affair was allegedly something that Melania found especially hard to swallow… when she eventually found out.

Melania was hurt and embarrassed on behalf of Barron as well as on her own behalf, according to the report. The Hollywood Life writer states that there is no telling whether the couple will patch things up, though Melania’s return to DC definitely looks like a step in the right direction.

The First Lady is back in DC, so we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out for the family.

Melania had been staying at Donald’s resort in Mar-a-Lago after opting not to accompany him to Davos, Switzerland.

Trump’s people deny that the decision was made because of personal problems between the first couple. A spokesman said that Melania did not accompany Donald to Switzerland because there were too many scheduling and logistical issues.

It is alleged that not only did Donald Trump have an affair with Daniels — a porn star — but he then asked his lawyer to pay $130,000 to try to cover it up.

Melani’s aide has blasted the reporting on the affair as “salacious” and the work of fake news outlets.

The aide denied that Melania is letting the reports get to her. The spokeswoman for the First Lady said that Mrs. Trump is 100% focused on her role as FLOTUS and not on the swathe of damning recent reports, according to the Huffington Post.

On Friday, Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham sent a tweet that read as follows.

“She is focused on her family and role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

Trump’s alleged former paramour Stormy Daniels is rumored to have been paid a month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the supposed 2006 affair with Trump. The 2006 affair would have taken place while Melania was caring for the Trumps’ newborn son, Barron… assuming, of course, that the explosive allegations are true.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — Melania didn’t join him. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Stormy Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has denied making the payment of $130,000 to keep her quiet. President Donald Trump has denied the affair altogether.

Melania kept busy during her recent time away from Donald, even tweeting some photos and a video of herself with a museum guide during a trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Thursday. Melania also took a trip to West Palm Beach on Air Force One.