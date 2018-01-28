It has been a long wait but Maze Runner: The Death Cure has finally hit theaters after a full year of delay. Luckily, the third installment of the beloved YA film series appears to be doing quite well at the box office. But could this mean that 20th Century Fox will eventually produce more movies following Dylan O’Brien’s Thomas and his fellow Gladers in the future? There are speculations that James Dashner’s prequel novels will eventually be adapted for the big screen. The following article features major Maze Runner 3 spoilers.

The third Maze Runner film certainly teased on the possibility that the story behind WCKD and the Immunes is far from over. In The Death Cure, the infected Newt insisted on giving Thomas a necklace, which actually contained a note. Newt’s final message thanked Thomas for his friendship and asked him to take care of their fellow survivors. The film concluded on a hopeful note but some fans believe that Maze Runner 3 hinted at more movies happening in the future.

The Death Cure may be the final book in James Dashner’s Maze Runner series, but it is not the last one. The author had actually written two more novels The Kill Order and The Fever Code, which follow WICKED before they sent Thomas into the Glade. Both prequels feature the younger version of Thomas as well as other future Gladers. Unfortunately, this could mean that Dylan O’Brien will not be a part of possible new films.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Dylan O’Brien has already stated that he is not interested in reprising his role as Thomas if the prequel books will be made into new movies. The American Assassin star had addressed the possibility but pointed out that The Death Cure would be the last film he would work on with the franchise.

Maze Runner: #DeathCure featured in Complex magazine, including an interview with Dylan O’Brien pic.twitter.com/M4Yp5fChsT — Dylan O'Brien Press (@DylanScoop) January 7, 2018

20th Century Fox has not yet confirmed whether there will be more Maze Runner films. Nevertheless, the third movie appears to be doing well at the box office. According to Variety, The Death Cure is expected to overtake Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in its first weekend of release.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is currently in theaters worldwide.