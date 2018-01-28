Trump Was Asked Whether Or Not He Has Received An Invitation To The Royal Wedding

President Donald Trump was asked whether or not he has received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May. The president’s reply was, “Not that I know of.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump discussed a wide range of topics. And in between, he was asked by Morgan whether or not he has received an invite from the couple. Trump replied by saying that he is not aware of an invitation, if there has been any. Meghan Markle has been a vocal critic of the president, whereas Prince Harry is also understood to be critical of Trump.

Trump as then asked by Morgan whether or not he would like an invite at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May. Trump avoided the question by wishing the couple the best and complimenting them.

“I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

Piers then pointed out Markle’s previous public comment on Trump, in which she had called the president “divisive” and a “misogynist.” Trump replied with he following.

“Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

Thirty-three-year-old Prince Harry and 36-year-old Meghan Meghan announced their engagement in November and are set to get married in May, 2018. This wedding has captured the imagination of both Americans and Brits, and many believe the union will serve in further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Actress and soon-to-be-royal Meghan had publicly backed democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. She had even gone on to suggest that she would be leaving the country if Trump won. Well, she’s set to do that all right. Meghan had made the comment on TheNightly Show with Larry Wilmore in May, 2016.

“It’s really the moment that I go, we film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada. “Yes of course Trump is divisive. Think about just female voters alone. “I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry is also understood to be critical of Trump, but hasn’t made his comments public. The royal is well known to have a cordial relationship with President Obama. Prince Harry and Markle are afraid of the political consequences that could come along with inviting the Obamas, but not the Trumps to their wedding, Us Weekly Magazine reports.

The couple were asked this question back in December. Prince Harry avoided the question, where as Markle said that they hadn’t yet decided on the invitations list.