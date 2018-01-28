Princess Charlotte Can’t Wait To Be A Big Sister, Says Source

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, is all set to be a big sister. The 2-year-old royal, who just started attending Willcocks Nursery school this month, is reportedly looking forward to the upcoming addition to their growing family.

In a recent report by Us Weekly, it has been revealed that the adorable tot is eagerly anticipating her mother’s due date. A source told the outlet that Princess Charlotte could not contain her excitement on the imminent arrival of her baby brother or sister.

Apparently, the preschooler is aware that Duchess Catherine will soon give birth to her new sibling, making her more ecstatic than ever. The insider also revealed that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a positive outlook on having a new sibling — thanks to their loving parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played a huge role in getting their children psyched about their new baby brother or sister. According to the same source, the royal couple likes to keep their kids, especially Princess Charlotte, involved in the pregnancy.

In addition, the doting parents also ensure that the young princess is part of all the excitement surrounding the arrival of a new baby.

“William and Kate like to keep Charlotte involved and part of the excitement around having a new sibling. She’s very aware she’s going to have a new baby brother or sister.”

And it looks like Princess Charlotte is already doing some hands-on practice on how to take care of a baby. According to the outlet, the fourth in line to the throne has been playing with her dolls a lot lately, pretending they are real-life babies.

Princess Charlotte has always been known to be a loving and caring sister. Previously, it has been revealed that the little girl likes to boss her big brother around in the most charming way.

The adorable brother-sister relationship was revealed by none other than the queen herself. According to the monarch, her youngest great-grandchild rules over her big brother most of the time.

Apparently, Princess Charlotte likes to “keep an eye out” for Prince George and the future king is not complaining.

The queen’s lighthearted comments about her great-grandchildren echo the sentiments of their mother, Duchess Catherine. Last year, the soon-to-be mother of three joked that Princess Charlotte is “in charge” of Prince George.

She also revealed that the two are becoming “very good friends” as they grow older. And now that they are expecting a new addition to the family, they expect the siblings to be more caring and loving.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George will welcome their third sibling in April 2018.