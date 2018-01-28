Khloe Kardashian Talks About Excitement Of Feeling Her Baby Move

Khloe Kardashian took forever to announce her pregnancy, but now that the news is out she is talking about it. Fans speculated for months that Khloe had a baby on the way with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she didn’t share the news until last month. Us Weekly shared that Khloe is loving feeling her baby move. Khloe went to Twitter to share with her fans that her baby likes to kick, saying that it is “exciting.” This is always a fun part of pregnancy.

A fan replied to Khloe talking all about how she should just wait until the baby actually starts making weird shapes on her stomach, and Khloe admitted that she though the baby was doing that the night before. She also shared that this wasn’t the first time that she felt the kicks, but they are getting a lot stronger now. This being her first pregnancy, Khloe isn’t used to feeling this at all.

Another thing that Khloe Kardashian admitted was that she wasn’t sure what she was feeling at first. She didn’t talk about being pregnant at first, even though people had figured out she had a baby on the way. Khloe finally spoke out and shared the news recently. She is actually due with her first child in April. That means that Khloe is already seven months along.

If you want to hear about Khloe’s pregnancy, she has been posting on her social networks and on her app about it. She also puts updates on her blog for her fans. You know that Khloe is going to be taking a ton of pictures when her child is born and hopefully she will share them. Kourtney has always shared her children with the world, but Kim has been a bit more guarded about doing it. It will be interesting to see which way Khloe will go with it when her baby is born.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

The fans can’t wait to see Khloe Kardashian’s first child. Don’t miss the new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sundays on E!. Just last week, Khloe announced the news on the show that she is expecting a baby.