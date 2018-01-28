Hillary Clinton Refused To Fire Campaign Adviser Accused Of Sexual Harassment

As a government official, presidential candidate, and private citizen, Hillary Clinton has become well known as a feminist and champion of women’s rights. Questions have emerged, however, about how she handled a sexual harassment complaint from a young woman against an older man within her 2008 Democratic presidential primary campaign against then-Senator Barack Obama.

According to a report, the 30-year-old woman accused Clinton’s faith adviser, who sent the candidate biblical verses every morning, of harassing her in the office that they shared.

The New York Times broke the story how Clinton supposedly shielded the alleged offender from possible termination, which apparently has surfaced as a result of the ongoing #MeToo movement revelations.

“A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young subordinate was kept on the campaign at Mrs. Clinton’s request, according to four people familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job.”

The victim in this alleged incident, who signed a nondisclosure agreement when she joined the campaign, declined to the talk to the Times about the allegations, however. The Times added that Snider never went to the counseling sessions.

In 2016, the same man was fired as head of an independent group supporting Clinton’s candidacy against Donald Trump allegedly “for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide,” according to three people with ties to that organization, the Times claimed.

Mary Altaffer / AP Images

In response to the Times article, Hillary Clinton’s camp put out a statement that the 2008 campaign took appropriate action in response to the complaint. Clinton subsequently tweeted that she was “dismayed” when the 2008 incident occurred and noted that the woman’s concerns were addressed at the time. A second tweet indicated she called the victim yesterday to tell her how proud she was of her for coming forward.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

“Mrs. Clinton did not address why she ignored advisers’ recommendations that she fire Mr. Strider,” the Times observed.

Separately, a video shared on Twitter by a HuffPo commentator yesterday depicts Hillary Clinton thanking everyone for their activism and feminism, including activist “b****es supporting b****es.”

Several years ago, data emerged that the Clinton family foundation reportedly paid female employees 63 cents for every dollar that male employees made. As previously reported, Mrs. Clinton apparently paid female staffers in her U.S. Senate office around 28 percent less than their male counterparts.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose alleged sexual harassment and misconduct prompted the #MeToo movement, is also a longtime fundraiser and donor for the Democrats with close ties to the Clintons. Five days after the scandal broke in October, 2017, Hillary Clinton issued a statement through her publicist condemning his behavior.