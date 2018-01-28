UFC Star Daniel Cormier Reveals His UFC Retirement Date For After Stipe Miocic Fight

With a future fight scheduled for a date this year against Stipe Miocic, UFC fighter Daniel Cormier also knows when he’ll retire. The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion will be attempting to add another title to his resume ahead of that date, reaching a goal that only one other fighter has in the history of the sport. Here are the latest details on exactly when Cormier said he plans to walk away from the Octagon and move his life and career in a new direction.

Currently ranked as the fourth-best in terms of pound-for-pound fighters, Daniel Cormier has achieved quite a bit in his career. With a record of 20-1-1, the MMA star’s only blemishes are a no contest and loss, both of which were in his Jon Jones fights. He is also known as a member of the UFC commentary team when he’s not involved in fighting and provides quite the personality for various shows he’s part of.

Just last weekend at UFC 220, Cormier was able to successfully defend his title against Volkan Oezdemir with a win in the second round via stoppage. Cormier turns 39 in a few months and believes he’ll have another good year left of competing in the Octagon. On this past week’s MMA Hour from MMA Fighting on SBN, Cormier spoke about his future plans with Ariel Helwani.

Daniel Cormier probably wants another chance to defeat Jon Jones in a fair fight before ending his career. John Locher / AP Images

He made it quite clear in his comments he’ll be finished next year, by giving an exact date he’ll end his UFC career.

“Come March, I will have 12 months, at max, left. I’m going to be done by March 20, 2019. I won’t be fighting again.”

Cormier added that his decision will be final and he won’t be wishy-washy about it.

“I’m done, I’m going to be done at 40. I won’t be back. There won’t be jumping around or ‘I’m done until I get the right type of fight.’ It’ll be over. I’m not going to be doing this anymore. I’ve said time and time again that I’ve lived a great life in sports, I’ve loved every moment of it.”

Cormier said that his “family has revolved around sports” but that he wants to focus more on them and be that proud dad involved in his kids’ lives rather than focusing on his sports career as much. Those reasons combined with his career record and achievements seem like it would give him quite the high note to go out on too.

As mentioned, Cormier has his next fight scheduled for July of this year against the current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. Both Cormier and Miocic will be head coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 27 show ahead of the fight. With this particular fight, Cormier can also make history as only the second fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes at once. The only other man to have achieved that is “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Basically, if Cormier reaches that goal he’s pretty much achieved a full resume for his MMA career. However, one would have to think one thing he would have liked to add to the list of career achievements is a win over Jon Jones in the Octagon, something which he may not have enough time left to achieve.