Sweet Spells Reportedly Closing Soon At Disney’s Hollywood Studios To Become New Retail Store

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a lot of changes right now, and it seems as if the overhaul of the entire park is happening in small portions as well. Everyone is well aware of the additions of Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while also creating Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, where the Great Movie Ride used to be. The alterations are taking place in other areas as well, and rumor has it that Sweet Spells is closing very soon for a makeover.

It is one of the most beloved locations in Walt Disney World, for a number of reasons. Sweet Spells is connected with Reel Vogue, and offers up different merchandise, snacks, seasonal items, and some of the best baked goods anywhere on property.

According to WDWNT, there are rumors that Sweet Spells is going to close permanently sometime in February. After its closure, the entire store is going to be turned into an additional retail location on Sunset Blvd and it will sell Toy Story merchandise.

This is not entirely surprising as Toy Story Land is scheduled to open sometime this summer, but it not going to be easy for the hardcore Disney fans to take.

Sweet Spells sells all kinds of snack items, such as specialty apples, whoopie pies, and the famous carrot cake cookie. Even though it still does a lot of business at Hollywood Studios, the opening of a Starbucks literally across the street makes it quite expendable.

Attached to Sweet Spells is Reel Vogue (formerly Villains in Vogue), and it sells different types of merchandise. During the holidays, it sold Halloween and Christmas items, but it has started selling a lot of Toy Story items in the last year.

Reel Vogue is expected to stay as it is, but the name could be changed.

This rumored makeover of Sweet Spells isn’t exactly a huge surprise, with the Trolley Car Cafe across the street and Toy Story Land opening soon. Some may wonder about its placement, though, as the new land is going to be all the way around the corner and through Animation Courtyard.

Toy Story Land is going to have three attractions, a quick-service dining location, and some merchandise carts, but no actual store. The old Sweet Spells will be the go-to location for anything and everything Toy Story in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

For now, the closure of Sweet Spells is pure speculation, as Disney has not made any sort of official announcement or confirmation. It is possible that the villainous sweet shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has its days numbered and will close in February, but only time will tell. There are a lot of changes happening at DHS, and with Toy Story Land’s opening on the horizon, so much more is on the way.