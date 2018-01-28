Actress Taryn Manning Backtracks On Comments She Made Regarding Her $200 Dress At The 2018 SAG Awards

Actress Taryn Manning is pulling back on comments she made regarding the $200 dress she wore at the 2018 SAG Awards, according to Just Jared.

On Saturday, the Orange Is the New Black star took to social media to backtrack on statements she made to TMZ regarding the inexpensive Adrianna Papell dress her stylist set her up with for last week’s ceremony. Originally, Manning expressed anger over not knowing that her dress was so affordable.

“It’s not [cool],” she responded at the time. “It’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that. Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me.”

Via Instagram on Saturday, Manning apologized for the outburst.

“I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress. Let’s be clear, I loved my [Adrianna Papell] dress and I’m friends with my stylist [Chaunielle Brown],” Taryn wrote.

Taryn admitted she felt “beautiful” in the Adrianna Papell dress, and expressed pride over being invited to the ceremony to celebrate the two nominations the Netflix series received from the Screen Actors Guild. She went on to say that she was simply caught off guard by the media hubbub surrounding the cost of the dress, which she claims to have known nothing about.

Taryn originally said she expected to be wearing a “superstar gown” and deserved to be paid for promoting the Adrianna Papell dress. The video of her comments can be viewed below.

In her social media rebuttal, Manning continued, “I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination. But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain. There was nothing out there about why I was there in the first place.”

Actress Taryn Manning has apologized for criticizing her stylist and designer Adrianna Papell over the $200 dress she wore to the 2018 SAG Awards. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at [the] SAG [Awards],” she went on to say, “especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag,” Manning expressed.

Spokespersons for Adrianna Papell have yet to comment.