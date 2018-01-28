Apple Watch Beta Update Earns High Praise

Apple has updated the Apple Watch with watchOS 4.3 Beta. The general population doesn’t have access to the update, but there are easy ways to download it. Developers can update their Watch devices instantly.

According to Forbes, the update is a significant one. The new Music app might have previously removed the ability to control iPhone music from the Watch, but the new app has a new “On iPhone” section that lets you access your playlists, albums, songs, etc. There is also a feature that allows you to use AirPlay to connect to your iPhone to AirPlay speakers, all controlled from your watch.

There is also a new Nightstand feature that lights up the Watch display with a bright green digital clock that shows the date and charge level when the device is charging. In addition, you can now use the Nightstand mode when the Watch is in portrait orientation. According to Mac Rumors, the new update also adds data from your Activity app to the Siri watch face – this enables you to see your progress without needing to open the Activity app.

There is a lot of hope for the new update in the comments section after the Mac Rumors article.

“So happy to see iPhone music controls back on the Apple Watch. They never should have been removed to begin with,” says djeeyore25.

“Thank you Apple for finally hearing us all!!!” shouts out Themick4u.

Twitter is also excited about new Apple Watch update.

Bringing iPhone Music library control back to watchOS is great. Missed it a lot. https://t.co/g4367Ko7gM — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) January 25, 2018

Awesome watchOS 4.3 beta updates: iPhone music control is back, Nightstand Mode works in portrait orientation (preparing for AirPower), more https://t.co/s0H8QcFVSM pic.twitter.com/xqY1DmcQAy — Zac Hall (@apollozac) January 25, 2018

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been a big hit for Apple, and it sounds like the Series 4, which is likely to be released during the third quarter of 2019, could actually save lives. According to TechRadar, Apple is in the process of developing a new wearable that features EKG technology to detect heart abnormalities. This type of technology can detect the onset of a heart attack and even save someone’s life. The next Apple Watch could be the first mainstream consumer device to have this.

The Apple Watch has finally become a mainstream device. Daryl Deino

There are also other rumors that state that not only could the next Watch be titled the “Apple Watch Series 3S,” but it could have a round face instead of a square one. Apple fanatics have been wanting a round face since the Watch was first released in 2015.

We likely won’t be hearing a lot more about the new Watch for at least a couple of months since Apple is concentrating on the release of the HomePod. The year 2018 is set to be a very profitable year for Apple.