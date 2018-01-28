Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Not ‘Close’ To A Custody Agreement, Despite Tabloid Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody arrangements have been tabloid fodder for over a year. One of the most recent rumors is that the former A-list celebrity couple is getting closer to establishing a custody agreement for their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

The story appeared on In Touch Weekly’s website in an article that claimed Pitt and Jolie should be settling their divorce and an “agreement about the kids” by February. They also claimed that Angelina is controlling when Pitt sees his kids and that she is on the verge of a breakdown caused by the stress of juggling her career and raising her children.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, says that the story is nothing but fake news, pointing out that the In Touch story doesn’t share any concrete details about the custody agreement. They add that their source has said the opposite about Jolie and Pitt’s divorce negotiations. Gossip Cop’s source contends that the negotiations are in a “holding pattern.”

Gossip Cop also debunks the claim that Angelina has been “preventing” Brad Pitt from visiting their children during the holidays and that she is on the brink of a meltdown. Brad Pitt has been regularly seeing his children, they say. As People reports, at first, Angelina and Brad agreed to weekly supervised visits. Their breakup was fresh at the time, and contentious. But the source claims that tempers cooled and Brad has since been allowed to spend more time with the kids.

Angelina Jolie is not planning to date for a "long time" while Brad Pitt is only casually dating. https://t.co/S5EdtAsGv5 pic.twitter.com/6I6euF8UTd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 15, 2018

Pitt and Jolie’s official stance has been that they are working together to settle their divorce. On January 9, 2017, they released a joint statement to the press which stated that they would be using a private judge to mediate their divorce and plan “act as a united front” in future.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie NOT "At War" Over Conflicting Parenting Styles, Despite Report https://t.co/gJjyHuQxts pic.twitter.com/8jLPh8PqRs — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 12, 2018

Later on in the In Touch article, they assert that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting close again as Pitt searches for “emotional support.” But Gossip Cop maintains that rumors of a romantic reunion between Aniston and Pitt are just that, rumors. Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, are married and the marriage isn’t in trouble because of Pitt, or any other reason either, the celebrity rumor watchdog says.