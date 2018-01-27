Vince McMahon Latest Celebrity To Face Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Ever since the Harvey Weinstein allegations came forward, with numerous women coming out and claiming that he sexually abused and assaulted them over the years, many huge celebrity names have found their careers destroyed due to alleged past sexual assaults. Celebrities like Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer have lost their jobs, and names like Charlie Rose, James Franco, and Ben Affleck have faced public accusations as well. Recently, the WWE fired superstar Enzo Amore for a sexual assault criminal case he is involved with. However, what the WWE didn’t expect when Vince McMahon revealed he was reviving the XFL was for the owner of the company to find his past called into question.

Vince McMahon’s Sexual Assault Allegations

When Vince McMahon announced that the XFL was returning, the 71-year-old millionaire said that no one with a criminal record would be allowed to play for one of his teams. He said that this was for the fans and they would make sure to carefully choose who represented the XFL.

However, after the announcement, the NY Daily News dug up some old accusations that the owner of the WWE was involved in back in 2006. In January 2006, McMahon went to a tanning salon and the site reports that he allegedly showed nude and partially nude photos to a 22-year-old employee of the salon.

The woman allegedly asked McMahon to stop, so he tanned and then returned and allegedly tried to “kiss and grope” her. At the time, McMahon had his attorney deal with it and he denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Vince McMahon’s accuser, who was 22 at the time, walked into the Boca Raton Police Department on Jan. 29, 2006 and told officer T.E. Baker that she had been groped by McMahon at the tanning salon the previous day https://t.co/GZnIrOcKGZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 27, 2018

Investigation Into The McMahon Allegations

According to the Daily Beast, the young tanning salon employee went to a Papa John’s restaurant and told them that someone tried to rape her. This happened in Florida and Boca Raton police set out to file an arrest warrant against Vince McMahon.

The problem is that, in Florida, if there are no witnesses or evidence such as photos, cases are not easy to prosecute. 411mania reported that a Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesman said that a misdemeanor without evidence or witnesses is not prosecutable in Florida courts. The tanning salon allegedly did not want the girl to press charges due to bad publicity.

An article from the Sun Sentinel at the time that outlines the original reporting of the alleged Vince McMahon sexual assault is still available online. They interviewed another employee who dealt with McMahon at the salon and she said he was always a “gentleman.”

With the recent allegations and quick public response, these sexual assault allegations against Vince McMahon comes at a terrible time for the WWE and XFL. There has been no word on whether the woman in question has stepped forward since the story resurfaced this week.