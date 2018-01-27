Study Reveals Aerobic Exercise Could Delay Alzheimer’s Disease, Improve Its Symptoms

New research suggests that aerobic exercise might be helpful in delaying symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or improving existing symptoms for those who already suffer from the condition.

More and more studies are suggesting that exercise could delay the onset of dementia and other similar neurological disorders. Aside from helping keep people in good physical shape, research has shown that it has the potential to improve one’s memory, while suppressing several symptoms associated with these conditions. The latest such paper, according to Psychology Central, took a look at different exercise regimens to gauge their efficacy in delaying or improving Alzheimer’s symptoms in people with the disease and older adults labeled as “high risk.”

In a meta-analysis published Friday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, a team of researchers analyzed 19 previous studies that detailed the effects of aerobics, strength training, and a combination of both exercise regimens on older adults. A total of 1,145 people participated in the studies, and as noted by Psychology Today, most were in their mid- to late 70s, with 65 percent considered at risk of developing Alzheimer’s and the remaining 35 percent having been diagnosed with the illness. All the participants got the amount of exercise recommended by the World Health Organization for older adults, which includes 150 minutes of moderate exercise, 75 minutes of intense aerobics, or a mix of both each week, and at least two days a week of muscle-strengthening exercises.

Based on the researchers’ findings, the subjects who exclusively took part in aerobic exercise saw their cognitive function improve by more than threefold, as compared to those who combined both aerobics and strength training. It was also revealed that the participants in the exercise groups generally showed at least a small improvement in cognitive function, regardless of exercise type. Those who were placed in the no-exercise control group, on the other hand, experienced cognitive declines.

The analysis comes close to a month after the American Academy of Neurology announced new exercise guidelines for people who may be on the verge of cognitive decline. Citing Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Ronald Petersen, who designed the new guidelines, Newsweek wrote that older adults may benefit the most if they exercise twice a week for a total of about 150 minutes. Much like the researchers behind the new analysis, but to a greater degree, Petersen and his colleagues went through “hundreds” of existing papers to find a link between improved cognitive abilities and exercise for older people with mild cognitive impairment.

While the researchers stressed that their new meta-analysis is possibly the first to show that aerobic exercises could help Alzheimer’s patients and high-risk older adults by pushing back or improving their symptoms, they added that more research is needed to further corroborate their findings. Additionally, the researchers noted that there are still some studies that disagree with the belief that exercise offers similar benefits to older adults, and that it remains unsure whether exercise works best by slowing mental decline or by improving an older individual’s thinking and decision-making skills.