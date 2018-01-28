Low Carb Research Study: Keto, Atkins, And Paleo Diets During Pregnancy Linked To Birth Defects

Low carb diets such as Paleo, Atkins, or Keto may increase the risk of a pregnant woman having a baby with neural tube defects, according to a new research study. Women who eat a carb-restrictive diet while trying to conceive also have a 30 percent increased risk of their child developing a birth defect.

According to the Daily Mail, neural tube defects are common and could lead to a debilitating disease, including spina bifida, which is a malformation of the spine, spinal cord, and anencephaly, which is the fatal absence of major part of the brain and skull.

The finding reinforces the importance of expecting women, and women who want to become pregnant, in getting enough folic acid in their diet. Folic acid is essential for the baby to develop a healthy spine and brain.

The Keto diet was made famous by reality TV queen, Kim Kardashian. She claims it helped her shed pounds by forcing her body to burn fat for energy. In fact, she claimed that she followed the diet during Saint West’s pregnancy. Many of her followers assumed because she was able to have a healthy child eating a low carb diet, so could they. However, most doctors believe that expectant mothers should not restrict carbs when pregnant.

Tinseltown / Shutterstock

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sponsored the first study to compare the relationship between popular low carb diets and having children with birth defects.

Research professor Dr. Tanoa Desrosiers said that the study confirms that the mother’s diet before pregnancy plays a role in fetal development.

“We already know that maternal diet before and during early pregnancy plays a significant role in fetal development. What is new about this study is its suggestion that low carbohydrate intake could increase the risk of having a baby with a neural tube defect by 30 percent. This is concerning because low carbohydrate diets are fairly popular. This finding reinforces the importance for women who may become pregnant to talk to their healthcare provider about any special diets or eating behaviors they routinely practice.”

The study analyzed data from National Birth Defects Study. The study spanned from 1998 to 2011, and included over 11,000 pregnant women from Arkansas, California, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Of these women, 1,740 had infants, stillbirths, or terminations with anencephaly or spina bifida. Approximately, 9,545 had live births with no birth defects.

While women are encouraged to increase their folic acid intake, many do not start until they learn they are pregnant. Experts worry that increasing folic acid when already pregnant may be too late to prevent birth defects.

The Department of Health recommends all woman take a daily supplement of 400 MCG of folic acid while trying to conceive a baby. Expectant mothers should continue to take folic acid throughout their first trimester when the baby’s spine is developing.