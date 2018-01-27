Kylie Jenner Secluded Lifestyle Worrying ‘KUWTK’ Family, Kris Jenner To Take Action [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner’s secluded lifestyle is starting to worry her family members, it has been claimed.

Ever since finding out that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie has kept a relatively low profile, having mainly used her social media platforms to promote certain ranged from her cosmetic line.

She’s made no more than two public appearances since it was first reported that the 20-year-old was expecting a baby — a story which TMZ broke back in September.

Since then, it’s believed that Kylie Jenner has been spending the majority of her time at her Hidden Hills home, having become very insecure about her weight gain — the last thing she allegedly wants is to be photographed with her fuller figure.

But it’s further explained that the time away Kylie Jenner has had from the limelight has made her realize that she actually prefers staying under the radar from her famous siblings; she finds herself being more at peace when she’s not seen in public.

It’s now gotten to the point where Kylie Jenner is already alleged to have stressed that she will not be going back to the lifestyle she lived prior to finding out about her pregnancy.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie more or less wants to step away from the limelight and focus her attention on motherhood and family. She doesn’t care about the reality show or the fame that has come with it; Jenner just wants to live a quieter lifestyle from this point onward.

Her family — Kris Jenner, in particular — think it’s a bad idea for Kylie, stressing that they feel like she’s secluded herself from family and friends, which is a very unusual behavior.

Kris is worried because she knows that her empire is built on social media and the idea that her family shares everything and anything with the world, and with Kylie Jenner taking a step back, it could potentially hurt the Kardashian brand in a drastic way.

Kylie’s mother has noted her daughter’s behavior as “unhealthy,” a source continues to explain, insisting that Jenner needs to step out of the phase she’s currently in and be more open to the idea of balancing being a working mother of one with her social life.