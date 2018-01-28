Meghan Markle Set To Take Over And Replace Kate Middleton, Star Has Test At Commonwealth Event

Meghan Markle has gone from being a relatively well-known television actor, mostly due to the star’s role on the hit legal drama Suits, to now constantly being thrust into the royal spotlight as the beauty is reportedly busily preparing for her big walk down the aisle to wed Prince Harry. Recent news indicates that Markle will even be taking over a role that is typically held by Kate Middleton-the Duchess of Cambridge- who is married to Prince William, Harry’s older brother.

As Express notes, Meghan Markle is possibly about to get put to the royal test by appearing alongside Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting, an event that is of prime importance even more so this year, due to Brexit. The couple are said to be standing in for William and Kate, seeing as the duchess is to give birth to their third child around the time of the event.

The publication notes the circumstance that has allowed Markle this opportunity.

“It is thought she will accompany Harry, 33, on a number of appointments – with speculation the couple may even need to step in for William and Kate because their third baby is due around the time of the conference, which starts on April 16.”

The prestigious occasion would also mean that Meghan and Harry will attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which would mean that the American native could also appear wearing a royal tiara.

Despite Kate Middleton having a draw that causes a media frenzy wherever she goes, insiders have explained why having Meghan Markle at the meeting and surrounding events would give that extra “punch,” of publicity for the Commonwealth.

“The Royals pack a formidable soft power punch around the world as it is, but Meghan’s presence at the summit would propel CHOGM coverage to the front pages, which is just what we want when projecting a positive vision of Britain overseas.”

Ever since Harry and Meghan officially announced their engagement, royal enthusiasts and Suits fans have been steadily comparing the future royal to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. Although Markle took a while to win over the masses, she seems to have finally found her way to favor and is swiftly becoming a bit of healthy competition for the Duchess of Cambridge. There certainly is room for two in the royal spotlight and both women are praiseworthy.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Lately everything is being compared when it comes to these two role models, and of course the royal wedding is a hot topic for comparison, as Cheatsheet notes.