‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Lance Bass Calls Leaked Casting ‘Fake News’

Another celebrity who was rumored to be a part of the U.S.’s first season of Celebrity Big Brother has denied their involvement. Lance Bass of NSYNC fame is the third celebrity to dispel the rumors brought about by Twitter account, @JulieBBInsider.

On January 22, the twitter account began releasing photos of the 10 celebrities who would be participating in the upcoming season of CBBUS. On January 23, @JulieBBInsider revealed the full list as a whole.

Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York), Gigi Gorgeous (YouTuber), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Beth Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior), Brody Jenner (The Hills), Lance Bass (NSYNC), Terrell Owens (Former NFL player), Andrea Boehlke (Survivor) and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola (Jersey Shore) were listed as the upcoming houseguests.

Sammi Sweetheart responded to the hype on the same day the full cast list was announced.

“Guys.. I’m not going to be on Celebrity Big Brother.. I have no idea where that even came about,” she let her millions of followers know.

Andrea Boehlke also denied her role in CBBUS on the same day, tweeting “p.s sorry guys i’m clearly not on, just think it’s funny.”

Andrea had been playing with her fans over appearing in CBBUS, but eventually admitted she wouldn’t be on it.

BREAKING NEWS: The seventh celebrity houseguest entering the @CBSBigBrother house is author, singer, TV and music producer Lance Bass! Make sure you look out for the full line up reveal on the #GRAMMYS on January 28th! #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUS #BBCelebrity pic.twitter.com/7oYAu3iJbQ — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 23, 2018

It seems like Lance Bass was the first to shut down the rumors though, but it went unnoticed as his response was lost in the comment section of a @JulieBBInsider tweet. Instead of tweeting out to his followers directly, he responded to @JulieBBInsider’s tweet solely about his casting.

“#FakeNews,” he replied to the post, which @JulieBBInsider addressed a few days later.

Good try Lance. But we know the truth! Go into sequester already! #CBBUS #BBCeleb https://t.co/x3bKsK5saf — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 26, 2018

According to the mysterious insider, celebrities are supposed to lie about their role in CBBUS, and just because someone was denying their part, did not mean it wasn’t true.

Lance was long rumored to be a part of CBBUS as he is a self-proclaimed Big Brother superfan. As the Inquisitr reported back in November, Lance admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he would not be doing the show. However, he did suggest some friends and entertainers who might do well in the house, and who he’d love to see appear. Longtime friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was one suggestion, as was AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys who is also a known superfan.

The CBBUS cast is rumored to be revealed tomorrow night during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. To see if Lance will, in fact, be a part of the inaugural U.S. season, make sure to check it out.

Watch CBBUS when it debuts February 7 on CBS, and check back for more spoilers here.