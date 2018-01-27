Simone Whitmore’s Husband, Cecil, Expresses Heartbreak Over The ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 5 Reunion Show

Will viewers see Dr. Simone Whitmore’s soon-to-be ex, Cecil Whitmore, on the Married to Medicine Season 5 reunion show? A day after Simone announced that she was divorcing her husband of 21 years, on the same day that the reunion show filmed, Cecil tweeted about the reunion show. Cecil’s tweets indicate that he either took part in the filming or at least is aware of what happened there. Sadly, Cecil’s tweets also indicate that tears were shed over the end of his marriage to Simone.

Regarding the reunion show, Cecil first posted a series of emojis: one happy face, two shocked faces, and three crying faces, lastly followed by praying hands. The emojis indicate that the reunion show filming started out well enough but it then descended into shock and tears.

Cecil’s second tweet about the reunion show was also just emojis, this time three praying hands emojis.

In response to Cecil’s tweets, many viewers expressed shock that he and Simone were breaking up. On Married to Medicine Season 4, the couple renewed their marriage vows and while the current season has shown the marriages of Dr. Jackie Walters and Quad Webb-Lunceford disintegrating, Simone and Cecil’s marriage seemed too strong. In previous seasons, much of the focus was on Lisa Nicole Cloud’s marriage to Darren Naugles, who was accused of cheating on Lisa, including with a man. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after Lisa announced her departure from the show after Season 4, most of her co-stars made it clear that they didn’t miss her.

Did Simone’s Married to Medicine co-stars know about the divorce filing before they filmed the Season 5 reunion show on Thursday or did Simone not break the news to them until they were on the set with host Andy Cohen? Jackie, one of Simone’s better friends on the cast, tweeted that it was a “rough day” and that she had “no words.”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes said that the reunion show filming was “explosive.” Perhaps in reference to Simone and Cecil’s marriage, Heavenly also gave her opinion that reality TV ruins relationships and that she’s praying for all of the marriages.

On Thursday, Bravo released the Season 5 reunion show seating chart. The reunion show seating chart indicates that the end of Simone’s marriage was a major topic of discussion, for it shows that on one couch, Simone sat closest to Andy. Next to Simone sat Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. On the other couch, from closest to furthest from Andy, sat Jackie, Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb-Lunceford.

Check Out the Married to Medicine Season 5 Reunion Seating Chart #married2med pic.twitter.com/tug95MRCcu — AndyCohensFanPage (@LoveAndyC) January 25, 2018

In a statement to People released on Thursday, Simone said that she and Cecil had a big argument that made it clear that their marriage was over.

“Cecil and I had a disagreement. We were trying to talk through it — with sometimes tense, sometimes normal negotiations in process — and he woke up on Saturday morning, we had a blow-up. I knew that day that my marriage was over.”

Simone, who said that she filed for divorce in October 2017, made it clear that there was no going back to Cecil Whitmore. She pointedly said that she did not feel loved and that Cecil didn’t make any sacrifices for her.

“There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending, I am done. I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on.”

Dr. Simone Whitmore also expressed hope and optimism for her new life.