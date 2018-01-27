Jinger Duggar Vuolo Slammed For Being ‘Immodest’ In Baby Bump Photo

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child at the beginning of January. Fans had a mixed reaction about the sixth Duggar child’s announcement. Some were over the moon for Jinger and Jeremy, as they are the first Duggar couple to have waited longer than three months to announce a conception. Others were disappointed that Jinger Duggar Vuolo had decided to follow in her siblings’ footsteps and have kids in the beginning of her marriage.

However, that’s not why Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been slammed on social media. Yesterday, Jinger released a photo of her tiny baby bump and posted next to a chalk board saying she was 15 weeks along. Also on the chalk board was a fun fact that said her baby was now the size of an apple.

While most people were receptive to Jinger’s photo, there were a few people who took to the Duggar family’s official page to express their displeasure with Jinger’s choice of clothing.

It has been reported that Duggar family’s church is unhappy that Jinger and now Jill Duggar Vuolo have taken to wearing pants. The Duggar girls were raised only wearing “modest” dresses and avoiding anything too “revealing.”

Some fans were angry that Jinger Duggar Vuolo was wearing pants in the photo, which some believe is inappropriate for Christian women. They also believe that they “show too much” and should be avoided in favor of dresses.

“I always liked Jinger, but I can’t hardly get past the pants. Yoga pants show your privates and bum off. Jeans accentuate the crotch and bum. It kind of goes against the whole modesty thing seeing as how these area are seen as the most sexual of all. I’m sorry, but I’m just very disappointed in her,” a fan sounded off on social media.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo almost broke the Internet when she began wearing pants shortly after tying the knot with Jeremy Vuolo. It is speculated that Jeremy has given Jinger his blessing to wear pants and that the Duggar daughters do whatever their father tells them to do, and then whatever their husband tells them to do.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been criticized in the past for speaking at conferences about modesty and not being “modest enough” for some people. They believe that the tight shirts Jessa wears are too revealing and bring temptation to the men who see her. The Duggar daughters have also been criticized collectively for not covering their hair, as is required in more conservative Christian, Jewish and Islam sects.