Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Avoiding One Another After Massive Fight

According to sources close to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Travis has been taking on extra work to avoid Kylie during her pregnancy. It has previously been reported that Kylie is hormonal and has been “going manic” during the last few weeks of her pregnancy, and now it has all caught up to Travis.

Most recently, it was reported that the couple had been fighting about Travis hooking up with other girls during gigs, which Kylie Jenner said embarrasses her.

Then a big blow-out fight between the pair over the issue occurred just before Travis went to Vegas for a gig on January 23. Kylie Jenner was apparently furious with Travis’ behavior and asked him to behave himself during the gig. However, this created further tension and now Travis is doing everything he can to avoid the mother of his baby. Sources say he is even resorting to ignoring her calls and text messages so he doesn’t have to continue speaking to her.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend have only been dating since last spring. The pair hooked up very quickly after she and ex-boyfriend Tyga called it quits, in what some may call a rebound romance. Now, the pair is reportedly tied to one another because Kylie is rumored to be pregnant with his baby.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly been having trouble for a while now. Kylie previously was able to travel around and see Travis’ shows and be there with him, but now that she’s in her third trimester, the travel is impossible. She has asked him to cut down on his travel and gigs, but it seems he isn’t listening to her and is still roaming the country doing his thing.

Kylie Jenner has become the ultimate recluse in the past several months, not leaving the house so as not to be photographed during her pregnancy. She reportedly has gained a lot of weight and is embarrassed for the public to see her.

Travis Scott, meanwhile, has reportedly felt harassed and bullied by the Kardashian-Jenner family because they have been reaching out to him one by one and telling him to shape up for Kylie.