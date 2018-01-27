Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Conor McGregor Fight Check Worth $100M

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. was said to have earned a hefty bit of cash for his supposed last boxing match and now the proof is in. The man who is nicknamed “Money” recently showed off just how much of it received for defeating “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in 10 rounds. The fight took place just last summer, but for those wondering if putting one’s self in harm’s way in a boxing ring with McGregor is worth the effort, a recent image says so.

The highly-anticipated bout involving Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor took place last summer. One of the initial holdups in terms of getting the fight made was making sure the prize money was right. That eventually was worked out to everyone involved’s liking. The pay-per-view held in Las Vegas, Nevada was a huge success just based on the buzz of the two participants and their ability to hype up the fight. It not only drew out plenty of fans to the T-Mobile Arena but also made big bucks in terms of pay-per-view orders.

The NESN website reported that Mayweather posted an image of the check he received on his Instagram account on Friday. So far, the photo has now racked up over 350,000 “Likes” so far on the social media platform.

For those thinking this may have been Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s best payout in his career, think again. The Bankrate website indicated that he earned $250 million from his fight against fellow boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao back in 2015. The website estimated “Money” Mayweather’s career earnings at about $700 million and his net worth around $400 million, but this was ahead of his fight, and victory, against McGregor. He’s been known to spend on extravagant things and place some high-priced sports bets from time to time.

It’s been said by Floyd Mayweather and some of those associated with him that he’s officially retired, but that has still led to plenty of rumors. Among the biggest rumors is one indicating he may try his hand in the Octagon in a rematch against McGregor. However, a recent report on Fortune revealed that “Money” is doing just fine with other ways of making the money pile up beyond his fighting days.