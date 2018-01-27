‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ One Houseguest Has Allegedly Dropped Out Before Filming

As the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother draws near, the rumors and speculation regarding the first ever U.S. season have grown exponentially. Last week, a Big Brother dedicated Twitter account released a “confirmed” list of celebrity houseguests. The account holder claimed a CBBUS insider released the names to them and swears it is correct.

According to the leak, the CBBUS cast consists of 10 celebrities. Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York), Gigi Gorgeous (YouTuber), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Beth Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Matt Iseman (Comedian), Brody Jenner (The Hills), Lance Bass (NSYNC), Terrell Owens (Former NFL player), Andrea Boehlke (Survivor), and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola (Jersey Shore) were listed as the upcoming houseguests.

Since the leak, Andrea, Sammi, and Lance have all denied their involvement in the upcoming series. Now, according to the same insider, one of these celebrities has dropped out just days before entering the CBBUS house.

It now looks like Brody Jenner won’t be appearing at all. @JulieBBInsider let followers know yesterday that one of the houseguests had suddenly dropped out, according to their insider. At the time, @JulieBBInsider wasn’t sure which celebrity it was but then confirmed it to be Brody hours later. In addition to his stint on The Hills, Brody is also well-known for being the half-brother of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

@JulieBBInsider claimed, “producers are currently in meltdown looking for a last minute replacement.”

Brody never confirmed or denied the rumors of his appearance, but his DJing schedule seemed to be in conflict with the show’s production anyway. Last night, Brody performed at the Groove Cruise and also has a scheduled appearance in Miami on February 8. The premiere date for CBBUS is February 7, which would be a little bit of a scheduling conflict.

Some Twitter users are suggesting @JulieBBInsider’s cast list leak is fake and is now only correcting themselves after realizing Brody couldn’t appear anyway. The tweet’s reply section was full of doubt, with a few followers believing the hype.

BREAKING NEWS: Tiffany "New York" Pollard is the first celebrity houseguest heading into @CBSBigBrother on February 7th at 8/9c! Don't miss the full line up being revealed during the #GRAMMYS on January 28th! #CBBUS #BBCelebrity #CelebrityBigBrother pic.twitter.com/kHTgUelxiu — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 22, 2018

The actual list of CBBUS houseguests is rumored to be revealed tomorrow during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. @JulieBBInsider is sure to either quadruple it’s Twitter following or be subject to trolling for months following the actual reveal.

Watch CBBUS when it debuts February 7 on CBS, and check back for more spoilers here.