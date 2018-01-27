Kenya Moore Reveals ‘Amazing Birthday Gift’ From Husband Marc Daly, ‘RHOA’ Star Is Rumored To Be Pregnant

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore celebrated her 47th birthday a few days ago with her husband Marc Daly. The former model revealed that Marc Daly is romantic as he delivered what Kenya describes as the “most amazing birthday gift of my life.”

Kenya previously teased fans about the location of her birthday celebration. The 47-year-old posted a picture of a hotel room table with a bouquet of flowers, a birthday cake, and balloons.

Kenya and her husband went to Giza, Egypt and the pyramids can be seen in the photo, which you can view below, in the distance. In the Instagram caption, Kenya explained how much the romantic trip meant to her.

“Never in a [million] years did I think I’d actually visit #Egypt. I’ve long romanticized about visiting this historically rich country-which is the first wonder of the world- and with my husband. Thank you for the most amazing birthday gift of my life!”

In the midseason trailer of RHOA, Marc Daly’s appearance is teased, which will debunk the fake husband claims from her rival Kim Zolciak. In the last episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya had a meltdown. She walked away from the set and flipped off the cameras.

Kenya was accused of being rude and bossy during the trip to Houston. Moore blamed her RHOA cast mates for her husband’s reluctance to appear on the show and abruptly left the restaurant.

Kenya later explained the situation where she blamed editing, Porsha Williams, and the producers for instigating the incident. The former model also stated that she worked things out with Shamea and denied that Cynthia Bailey is blindly loyal.

In a New Year’s Instagram post, Kenya Moore stated that she is thankful for her “growing family” which led many fans to believe that the 47-year-old is pregnant. However, Kenya later edited the Instagram post, removing the term that sparked the rumor. The RHOA star said that she wants to have children with her husband.

The couple was spotted in a world-renown fertility clinic in Barbados in November last year.

While it is yet to be confirmed whether she is pregnant or not, Kenya is planning a second wedding with Marc in Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Episode 11 airs on Bravo this Sunday.