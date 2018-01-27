Be Our Guest Not Accepting Dinner Reservations In July 2018 – Different Rumors Begin To Swirl

Be Our Guest Restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants in all of Walt Disney World, but something rather strange is going on with reservations for it. Guests making dining reservations at WDW can make them as far as 180 days out, but the Beauty and the Beast-themed restaurant is causing a problem. For some reason, dinner reservations for Be Our Guest are not available after July 1, 2018, and Disney has confirmed that is the case as of right now.

The restaurant sitting in the back of Fantasyland is one of those which has reservations go very quickly and they are quite difficult to book. On the official site of Walt Disney World, Be Our Guest is continuing to show hours of operation for breakfast, lunch, and dinner through July 26, 2018.

That does mean the restaurant is currently scheduled to operate for a full day, but there have been no dinner reservations to be found anywhere. Most have taken that as the usual and that all of them were already booked up, but things are a bit different this time around.

When calling into Disney Dining, cast members are advising that the reservation forecasting department has not loaded up dinner reservations as of this time. They do not know when they will be added or why they have not been added yet, but it has been guaranteed that “the restaurant is not full.”

Danny Cox

At this time, breakfast and lunch reservations for the quick-service meals are still available to be booked at Be Our Guest. They are loaded into the system and if none are to be found, it is simply due to them being reserved already.

As for dinner reservations after July 1, a thread on The Dibb has members saying that there are rumors going around of serious changes coming to Be Our Guest Restaurant. Considering that breakfast and lunch quick-service bookings are still available, the dining location is not closing for a refurbishment.

One of those rumors is that Disney is in the process of changing Be Our Guest dinner into a signature dining experience which would require two table-service credits on the Disney Dining Plan.

There are not many signature dining locations around Walt Disney World, but if Be Our Guest were to become one for dinner, it would make two in Magic Kingdom alone. Cinderella’s Royal Table is a two table-service credit per guest experience for all three meals each day.

Danny Cox

Some guests are claiming that they already have a dinner reservation after July 1, 2018, and they have not yet received word that it is being changed.

Also, any rumors or speculation going around about changes coming to Be Our Guest need to be taken with a grain of salt. Disney has not officially announced anything, but cast members on the Disney Dining phone line are indeed advising guests that BOG reservations are not available after July 1.

For those looking to reserve a new reservation for Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom, you simply won’t find any to book for dinner after July 1. Disney has only said what they know and not that there is any official reasoning for their absence. It could be that changes are coming to the popular Walt Disney World restaurant as rumors state or it could just be a delay, but something quite odd is happening in Fantasyland.