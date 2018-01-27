NHL Trade Rumors: Hurricanes’ Derek Ryan To Bruins, Penguins, Or Lightning Possible

With the deadline a month away, recent NHL trade rumors suggest that the Carolina Hurricanes’ Derek Ryan is likely to be moved. Ryan is currently on a one-year deal worth $1.425 million that he signed this past summer and by the coming NHL trade deadline, he’ll only count for $500,000 less against a team’s cap. In addition, Derek Ryan becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of this NHL season, giving Carolina reason to seek some value in an exchange. Multiple NHL teams may fit the bill for the Hurricanes to make a good deal with, but at least one of them may be ruled out.

On Friday, the Pro Hockey Rumors website discussed the potential suitors who could go after and use Derek Ryan on their roster. Among the possible trade contenders for Ryan are the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Boston Bruins. It’s reasoned that Tampa Bay is already heavy on offense so adding Ryan will help to balance their forwards out some. The Lightning have been the best team in the league through the first half of the NHL season and would only become stronger with the addition of a player such as Ryan.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Derek Ryan is a likely trade candidate ahead of the deadline. Gerry Broome / AP Images

In terms of the Penguins, the reigning champions have been searching for a third-line center to join their talented lineup with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. However, the website contends that Carolina may not want to make a trade with a team that could be battling them for the playoffs down the stretch. Currently, Pittsburgh is 27-21-3 in the Metropolitan standings, which is good for third place, but they’re just behind Columbus for second and six points away from the top spot held by the Washington Capitals.

Both Washington and Bruin are reasonable trade partners and both would be able to fit Ryan into their lineup according to the report. In particular, Boston is known as a “two-way, possession-heavy” team that could really benefit from adding Ryan. For the current season, the Carolina Hurricanes’ player has participated in 47 games with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Welcome to the show Derek Ryan. First NHL game, first NHL goal. #CARvsNJDhttps://t.co/DtgeHoI3xl — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2016

Adding him to either of these contenders could really give them a boost heading into the postseason. As mentioned, the Capitals are in first place in the Metropolitan, while Boston is in second place in the Atlantic Division. If the Bruins could put together the right offer, they could possibly improve their lineup even more with Ryan suited to their style. Right now, Boston is trailing Tampa Bay by five points for the division lead.

For his three-season career, Derek Ryan has racked up 24 goals and 33 assists in 120 games. He also worked his way up to being able to play in the league at 30-years-old and has grown into a solid player that teams could fully utilize as they make their moves towards the postseason. Since Ryan is one of the most likely players to be traded, it now remains to be seen which team makes the best offer ahead of the upcoming NHL trade deadline next month.