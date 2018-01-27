Jenelle Evans Caught Deleting Comments That Congratulate Her On Her Pregnancy

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenelle Evans started rumors of her pregnancy when she posted a photo of herself at her daughter Ensley’s first birthday party. Some fans on social media thought Jenelle’s belly looked a little bit bigger than normal, and said that she was likely pregnant.

It seems that Jenelle Evans’ family and friends know something that the rest of us don’t, as several comments appeared congratulating her on her pregnancy before being deleted.

“I can’t wait until you announce Baby D!” one person wrote before the comment mysteriously disappeared.

Other comments that were written and then deleted included those congratulating the young mom on her pregnancy.

Some have suspected that the reality TV star may not be following through with her pregnancy, as she has had several abortions in the past. Others think she is going to have the baby, but is planning to announce it strategically.

Although Jenelle Evans tried to delete the comments before anyone could see them, it seems she just wasn’t quick enough for her fans, which is pretty par for the course for someone who has such a big following. People are constantly watching her every move, so even a tiny congratulatory post isn’t going to go unnoticed for the star.

The reality star was also criticized for not having a “good enough” birthday party for her daughter Ensley and for the “ugly” homemade cake she and David created. The star and her husband are often compared to fellow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her husband, Cole as they also have a baby just a few weeks older than Ensley.

Jenelle Evans told her fans that instead of a full-blown party for her daughter, she and her family instead had a photoshoot so that all of Ensley’s siblings could treasure the pictures forever.

This isn’t the first time it has been rumored that Jenelle Evans is pregnant. In fact, rumors circulated that she and David were expecting due to the fact that they set a date and then got married so quickly. However, this is the first time that she has been caught deleting congratulatory comments, which may mean her fourth baby is on the way.