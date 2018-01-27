Sean Hannity Twitter Account Suspended After Weird ‘Form Submission 1649’ Post

The Twitter account of conservative radio show host and Fox News personality Sean Hannity was deactivated for an unknown reason early Saturday morning. Hannity’s disabled account prompted countless conspiracy theories from both detractors and supporters.

Late Friday night, the last post to Sean Hannity’s Twitter account was a strange statement that read, “Form Submission 1649.” Shortly thereafter, whenever users went to the host’s profile, they were met with a “Sorry, this page does not exist” message.

However, Hannity’s account was reactivated around 5 a.m., roughly two hours after going down. No explanation has yet been offered by either Sean Hannity or Twitter.

Conspiracies about why the account was turned off continue to run amuck. Everything including left-leaning Twitter employees, hackers trying to silence right-wing views, and Hannity himself constructing a publicity stunt are among the most popular.

Some speculate Hannity temporarily suspended the Twitter account to re-direct attention away from recent awkward on-air comments made on his national TV show. According to a Mass Live report, Hannity discredited a report written in the New York Times about special counsel Robert Mueller potentially being fired by President Trump. However, later in the show, Hannity seemingly backtracked and acknowledged the story after the Fox News network confirmed it.

HANNITY at 9:15pm: "How many times has The New York times & others gotten it wrong?" HANNITY at 9:55pm: "Yeah maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for conflict. Does he not have the right to raise those questions? You know, we'll deal with this tomorrow night." pic.twitter.com/CKvYqsNwR1 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 26, 2018

A report from International Business Times notes some believe Hannity’s Twitter account was purposely hacked because the host is getting very close to exposing a plan by the Democratic National Committee to irreversibly destroy Donald Trump’s presidency. Others are convinced a rogue Twitter employee removed the account in a similar way that President Trump’s profile was deactivated for several minutes in November.

On top of the mysterious takedown of the Sean Hannity Twitter account, many are still trying to comprehend the “Form Submission 1649” post. One conspiracy theory speculated by Nation One News linked the ambiguous tweet to the British Treasons Act of 1649, claiming Hannity was about to accuse someone of the crime.

Form Submission 1649 | #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 27, 2018

Sean Hannity was a passionate supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, often appearing in pro-Trump videos and praising the candidate’s proposed policies. With President Trump now in the White House, Hannity has continued to show support despite some controversies surrounding the president that have distanced some conservatives.

Conservative talk show host Sean Hannity has yet to explain the early morning deactivation of his Twitter account. Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Sean Hannity’s Twitter account has just under 3 million followers and is one of the few that President Trump follows on his account. Along with his highly-rated radio show, the right-leaning commentator has one of the most watched cable news talk shows in the U.S.