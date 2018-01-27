Eminem Says A ‘F***ing Turd’ Would Be A Better President Than Trump, Doesn’t Care If Trump Attacks Cost Fans

Eminem is going on the attack against Donald Trump again, with the Detroit rapper not sparing words for the president and saying he doesn’t care if the attacks on the president cost him fans.

In a new interview with Billboard Magazine, Eminem recounted watching Election Night in 2016 in shock as he realized that Trump was going to win.

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f***ing turd would have been better as a president,” Eminem added (via Hollywood Life).

Eminem went on to add that Trump had “brainwashed” his supporters into believing that Trump cares about them.

This is not the first time that Eminem has gone on the attack against Donald Trump. In October, the Detroit rapper dropped a four-minute tirade against Trump at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The freestyle — titled “The Storm” after the cryptic comment Trump had made to “the calm before the storm” — attacked Trump’s bigotry and racism while bringing up topics like gun control and the deadly protests in Charlottesville.

Rolling Stone noted that Eminem also laid out an ultimatum to his own fans.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.”

Enimen then held his middle finger in front of the camera, making it clear that he wasn’t welcoming any fans of his who were also Trump supporters. As he finished the line, Eminem brandished a middle finger in front of the camera.

Though Eminem is now one of dozens of celebrities to speak out publicly against Donald Trump, many in the rap world saw his very public takedown of the president as an important moment. The Michigan rapper hails from an area of the country where Trump had strong support in 2016, and many believe there is a large intersection between the young, white, and disenfranchised males who supported Donald Trump and the young, white, and disenfranchised males who listen to Eminem and buy his albums.

Eminem says he won't stop criticizing Trump: "If I did lose half my fan base, then so be it" https://t.co/lY2uhM1vmk pic.twitter.com/C3eQPGqfFV — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2018

But Eminem said the criticism is worth it, saying he would continue to attack Donald Trump even if it means losing half of his fans.