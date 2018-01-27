WWE Rumors: ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Spoiler Results As Odds Possibly Show New Champions

When the WWE’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view arrives Sunday, fans may see a few brand new champions walk out. The latest rumors are based on betting odds for the Royal Rumble 2018 undercard matches. As of right now, fans aren’t aware of what matches will be towards the end of the card, but it’s unlikely that the Raw or SmackDown Live tag team title matches will go last. One of those matches could see some brand new champions leaving Philadelphia on Sunday.

The WWE Leaks website reported on Saturday that the odds for those two tag team title matches have officially been published. One of the matches will feature Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defending their WWE Raw tag team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro. In the other, it’s a “2 of 3 Falls” match with The Usos defending the SmackDown Live titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Right now, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan are the favorites in their match at odds of 11 to 10, compared to odds of 4 to 6 for The Bar to win the Raw titles back. However, on the SmackDown Live side of things, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are considered favorites at 8 to 13 while The Usos are 6 to 5 underdogs. This could indicate a tag team title change is on the way.

Gable and Benjamin are both former tag team champions, but never as a team. Gable held the SmackDown Live titles with his former tag team partner Jason Jordan, who is now a tag team champion, possibly by default, over on Raw. Benjamin was part of “The World’s Greatest Tag Team” back in the day with Charlie Haas, and is also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Another title win would help bolster his resume even more ahead of an eventual Hall of Fame induction.

Keep in mind that betting odds can fluctuate leading up to the event. As of right now, it would cost about $162 to bet on Gable and Benjamin to win just $100 back if they win the titles. A $100 wager on The Usos at their recent price of +120 would return $120 if they win the match.

WWE fans will get to see if there are some new tag team champions during Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view event beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the WWE Network.