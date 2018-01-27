Kacey Musgraves Responds To Rumors She Is Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ For Season 3

Despite what you may have heard recently about country music star Kacey Musgraves, she is not joining the cast of Real Housewives of Dallas for Season 3. The singer quickly shot down the rumors on Twitter when fans brought up the topic.

According to Taste Of Country, Musgraves tweeted, “Oh really? News to me.” She also added the hashtags #nothappening and #doesntevenmakesense.

Fans Were Hoping She Would Join The Cast

The news disappointed fans who were quick to share all of the things Musgraves could bring to the show, including “bringing some real” to the crazy women of Dallas, with another writing that it would make the show watchable.

One follower even suggested that Musgraves and her new husband, Ruston Kelly, should have their own show called High Time, saying it would be the new Newlyweds.

Musgraves Is Working On New Music Instead

Instead of spending her time shooting a reality television series, Musgraves will be working on her music. She has promised that she will release a new album soon titled Golden Hour, and it is set to drop sometime in the early part of 2018.

Musgraves had described the forthcoming project as “trippy,” and she drew inspiration from Neil Young and 70s disco supergroup The Bee Gees. It will be her fourth studio album, and she recorded it at Sheryl Crow’s studio above her horse stable. The Grammy-winning artist says that Crow would pop in from time to time and the two would get “existential” over a glass of wine.

“I was thinking about how there are different masks that we wear that represent different sides of us. None of the masks are solely us, but they’re all us,” she said.

Musgraves says that there a lot more love songs on this album and that is due to her relationship with Kelly. She revealed that she has never written a love song in the past and really felt it. But this time, her husband inspired her to write about love, and he brought out things in her that weren’t there before.

Bravo Is Looking To Shake Things Up On RHOD

As for the Real Housewives of Dallas, the show will soon be returning for Season 3, and it seems that producers are looking to shake things up, even though Season 2 was better than anyone expected.

A casting agent for the show is reportedly looking for outgoing, exciting, and strong women who want to share their lives. They also want females with strong opinions who are lively and energetic and part of the Dallas social scene.

Producers are not replacing anyone in the current cast. Instead, they are looking to add more women to join LeeAnne Locken, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, and Cary Deuber.

Bravo may have struck out with Kacey Musgraves, but stay tuned to see if they land another country music star.

Season 3 of the Real Housewives of Dallas will air later this year.