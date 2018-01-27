‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Talk Marriage

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been dating for the past several seasons of Vanderpump Rules but are they ready to get married?

Throughout the past few years, the issue of marriage has been brought up to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on numerous occasions and at times, Sandoval has seemed open to the concept. As for Madix, she’s been against marriage and children from the start and during a new interview, she confirmed her thoughts about her future with Sandoval haven’t changed.

On January 26, Ariana Madix told Entertainment Tonight that she preferred for everyone to quit asking her about the topic of marriage. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval said that Madix is the first person he’s ever wanted to marry but noted that tying the knot wasn’t something he felt was necessary for them to do.

“We don’t need something like that. It wouldn’t change our relationship. I don’t think a $60,000 party would change our relationship,” he explained.

While Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval won’t be planning a wedding anytime soon, if ever, they did announce that they will soon be moving out of their West Hollywood home and into a more reliable place. On the show, the apartment’s power has frequently been seen malfunctioning while the microwave is being used.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval began dating after filming the second season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans of the series may recall, Sandoval was involved in a relationship with Kristen Doute prior to his romance with Madix.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval went through a rocky patch during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 after a drunken fight with their co-stars over Jax Taylor’s comment on a leaked audio tape but luckily, after nearing a split, they were able to work through their issues. Madix also opened up about a past relationship that was abusive and admitted that the abuse she faced from another man had impacted her relationship with Sandoval.

