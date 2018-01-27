Movers Seen Taking Items Out Of Matt Lauer And Annette Roque’s $36 Million Hamptons Home

Any hope that Matt Lauer had of saving his nearly 20-year marriage to former model Annette Roque appears to now be destroyed. Movers were seen on Thursday removing items from his home, indicating that Lauer has indeed moved out of his $36 million dollar Hamptons property that he once shared with Roque and his three children, Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and youngest son Thijs, 11.

According to Radar Online, the couple is ready to make a “fresh start.”

The Daily Mail reports that Lauer, who just turned 60 at the end of December, was nowhere to be found.

Yet, the ringless Dutch-born Roque “looked somber,” as she was seen on a walk with a friend, just as a “crew of movers” were carting off huge cardboard boxes and rolled up rugs from Strongheart Manor, Lauer’s former residence in North Haven.

This latest development is not a huge surprise, as just a few days ago, the Inquisitr reported via Page Six, that divorce was “imminent.”

For over a month now, Lauer has been living separately from Roque, in their $19 million dollar compound in nearby Sag Harbor, in order to be close to his children.

The couple spent the Christmas holidays together with their children. A “ringless” Lauer was seen going to Bright Side Ranch, their horse stable and riding facility, entering separately from Roque and their daughter Romy.

He was also seen out in public with his two sons, in a more lighthearted setting, with other male friends.

Lauer, who celebrated his milestone birthday on December 30, skipped holding a blowout birthday bash as he had in previous years. Instead, he had a quiet dinner with his children and some close friends. There was no information on whether Roque was present at the birthday celebration.

According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Lauer claims that he didn’t want to celebrate. He just wanted to move on from his firing from Today due to inappropriate sexual behavior.

“Matt just wants to get the holidays, and his birthday, over and done with. He really feels he has nothing to celebrate right now, and he just can’t wait to close this utterly horrible nightmare chapter of his life.”

Clearly, this move is the beginning of the moving on process for Lauer. Currently staying out of the public eye, the former Today anchor has now continued to be active in his two younger children’s car pool and bringing them lunch several times a week. His oldest son Jack is in boarding school.

When Lauer was first fired from Today, the Daily Mail reported that Lauer, who was making $25 million a year, immediately went to Jack’s prep school to tell him firsthand what happened. Matt has previously stated he is very close to his oldest son, and he did not want Jack to “read about this online.”