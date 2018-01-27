Robot Strippers Have Taken Their Show On The Road — Will Work The Poles In NYC

Two robot strippers who performed at a Vegas strip club during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have booked a new gig in New York City. The Daily Mail reports that the android exotic dancers will be performing at the Sapphire 39 strip club in Manhattan. According to ads for the event, this will be the only time that you’ll be able to see the “Robo Twins” in action in New York before they leave the U.S. to return to London.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, these robot strippers are the brainchild of British artist, Giles Walker, who has a fascination with creating animatronic robots. He originally called the strippers “Peepshow,” and they were part of an installation that offered artistic commentary on modern surveillance. The robots have CCTV cameras for heads and were made using mannequin parts with motors from windshield wipers, among other things.

You wouldn’t guess that they were made from scrap materials as videos show them gyrating their mechanical hips on stripper poles

Walker told The Daily Mail that the robot dancers were invited to the New York club because of the buzz they created when they performed in Vegas.

“They kind of stole the show down there in fact,” he said.

Robot Strippers coming to NYC The Robo Twins prefer cash or credit due to the volatility of Cryptocurrency.

Book your tickets today

Friday

Saturday — Sapphire 39 Midtown (@SapphireNYC39) January 25, 2018

Walker told Recode that he will continue to rent out his creations for corporate events and sees them as a cash cow i.e. a tool he can use to generate money in a profession where cash can be tight sometimes.

But, as Recode notes, there are some who have a problem with him essentially “pimping” female-coded robots for adult entertainment. This became a talking point during CES, an event that was called out for not including enough female tech innovators. For that reason, robot strippers seem like a slap in the face to women in the tech industry who don’t get the spotlight.

But their creator maintains that the Robo Twins are a commentary on voyeurism. While patrons stare at them, they look right back but unlike humans, they have cameras for eyes. Walker says that he did not build them so that they could be a part of the sex industry but he appreciates the money the money they bring in. He doesn’t plan to evolve them into sex robots, however.

Even though he’s been asked.