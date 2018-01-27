Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Plans Include A ‘Ring Of Steel’ If ISIS Attacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t be happier about their upcoming wedding, but they are also making sure the ceremony is as safe as humanly possible. We’re still a few months away until the royal couple ties the knot, but Windsor Castle is already putting safeguards in place in case of a terrorist attack.

Harry And Markle Prepare For The Worst

According to the Daily Star, police have installed special anti-terror gates around Windsor Castle. The gates help prevent vehicle attacks and cost around $2.4 million to install. With Harry and Markle set to exchange vows this May, they are a top target for many terrorist organizations around the world.

Fortunately, it looks like all the necessary precautions are being put into place in the event of an attack.

Islamist Groups Target The Royal Couple

Apart from the barricades, Harry and Markle will be protected by SAS troopers and a team of intelligence officers from MI5. The team members are licensed to shoot to kill, and they all have been trained in first aid and emergency care just in case anything happens to Harry or Markle. Markle will also undergo special training in the event of an attack to ensure she knows what to do if anything happens.

“We know that at this very moment terrorists are plotting attacks against the Royal Family,” an inside source revealed. “Meghan and Harry are the most high-profile members of that group.”

What Other Threats May Arise?

ISIS is the biggest concern amongst intelligence officials, but they aren’t the only ones who are targeting the Royal Family. There are anarchists groups within the UK that could pose a threat to the wedding.

One group has already made threats towards Harry and Markle, claiming that they have plans to ruin the wedding and burn down Windsor Castle.

First Wedding Guest Has Been Confirmed

Security questions aside, one of the biggest questions surrounding the wedding is who will get an invite. Although Harry and Markle haven’t sent out all of the invitations, there is one confirmed guest: Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Seeiso is good friends with Harry and even helped form a charity organization with him.

Seeiso recently confirmed that he received an invitation to attend the event at St. George’s Chapel this spring, making him the first official guest of the royal wedding.

Will Obama Make It To The Wedding?

The rest of the guest list remains a mystery. There was a lot of speculation that Barack Obama would make an appearance at the wedding, though it was recently revealed that he would not attend the event.

Donald Trump also didn’t make the cut because Harry and Markle are only inviting friends and family. They decided not to invite Obama because they thought it might offend Trump and don’t want things to get political.

Harry And Markle Prepare for First Evening Event

While we wait for the wedding, Markle and Harry will be stepping out for their first official nighttime event together. The couple is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser next week in London. The event is a formal affair, so we should catch a glimpse of Harry and Markle upping their game in the fashion department.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.