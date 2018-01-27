Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Got Into Shape For All Those Sexy Nude Scenes In ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Dakota Johnson did a lot to keep herself fit for the Fifty Shades franchise. With the final film in the trilogy set to premiere in a few weeks, the actress opened up about her rigorous workout routine and how she stayed trim for Fifty Shades Freed.

Johnson Reveals Workout Plans

According to Pop Sugar, Johnson followed a strict workout plan that was set up by Ramona Braganza, who worked with the actress on set. Braganza revealed that she had Johnson doing workouts that focused on cardio and core training.

The goal was to get Johnson’s posture in shape for long scenes and accentuate her tiny waist. Based on how Johnson has looked in the past two films, Braganza’s advice has really paid off.

“For this particular workout, when doing the cardio segments, we [used] the rowing machine: a powerful cardio [machine], which is great for warming up the back, shoulders, and arms while using core muscles to stabilize the body.”

Johnson Promotes Fifty Shades Freed

Johnson is currently promoting the release of Fifty Shades Freed with her co-star Jamie Dornan. The two appeared this week at a press conference in Hollywood and looked absolutely stunning together.

Johnson showed off her slim frame in a light blouse while Dornan rocked a casual look with a white t-shirt and dark jacket. The event is one of many for Johnson and Dornan over the next few weeks as they prepare for the premiere of the final film in the hit erotic franchise.

How Will Fifty Shades Do In The Box Office?

Universal studios is expecting Fifty Shades Freed to deliver big in the box office. The movie is projected to earn around $37 million in its opening weekend and will be competing with Peter Rabbit and 15:7 to Paris.

Although Fifty Shades Freed should dominate the box office, it isn’t expected to do as well as the previous two movies in the franchise. Fifty Shades of Grey made $85 million in its opening weekend while Fifty Shades Darker pulled down with a little over $46 million. In total, the two movies have earned close to a billion dollars in worldwide sales.

Dornan and Johnson are reprising their roles and Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively. Other returning stars include the likes of Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Robinne Lee, Callum Keith Rennie, Max Martini and Bruce Altman. The films are based on the best-selling series of the same name by E.L. James.

Johnson’s Romance Heats Up With Chris Martin

In addition to starring in Fifty Shades Freed, Johnson is also in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two have not officially confirmed their romance, but they were recently spotted on the beach in Malibu and later eating dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Inside sources claim that their relationship is heating up and they are both falling hard for each other. Dakota Johnson was previously linked to Matthew Pitt and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 8.