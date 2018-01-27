Lala Kent Possibly Reunites With Boyfriend Randall Emmett: ‘I’m Going Back To Protecting You’

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were rumored to have ended their relationship earlier this week after two years of dating but according to a new post, the Vanderpump Rules star has seemingly confirmed otherwise.

Days after she and her movie producer boyfriend returned to their homes in Los Angeles from Utah, Lala Kent, who sparked rumors of a split when she deleted all photos of Emmett from her Instagram page, returned to social media and shared what appeared to be a photo of herself sitting on the lap of her boyfriend.

“I’m going back to protecting you,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo on January 27.

Two days prior, Lala Kent had shared a number of cryptic tweets, including one about “standing alone” and another about her need for Pinot Grigio. Around the same time, the reality star and actress removed all traces of Randall Emmett from Instagram, which immediately sparked rumors of a breakup between them.

Prior to the breakup rumors, things between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appeared to be going quite well. In fact, while chatting with the hosts of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, Kent discussed the possibility of marrying Emmett, confirming that if he asked, she would certainly say “yes.”

During the same interview on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, Lala Kent said that she and Randall Emmett have one another blocked on social media. As she explained, following one another on social media can lead to drama that they simply don’t want to allow in their relationship.

Lala Kent also said that if she and Randall Emmett do get married, she will not be against the idea of signing a prenuptial agreement because she has plans to become rich in her own right and doesn’t need her man’s money to live.

