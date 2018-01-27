Watch Toni Braxton Reveal Whether She Is Married To Birdman

Toni Braxton and Birdman marriage rumors have been circulating for a while. The couple spent New Year’s Day together and recently made a red-carpet appearance for the premiere of her new Lifetime movie, Faith Under Fire.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer had a rock on her finger on full display, further fueling marriage rumors. While a rep for Toni denied that the couple was married last year, Tamar Braxton went on The Wendy Williams Show a few months ago and said that she believed that her sister was married to Birdman.

When Toni Braxton appeared with a ring on her wedding finger fans assumed that she was either married or engaged to the Cash Money co-founder and CEO.

The 50-year-old singer set the record straight during an appearance on Good Morning America where she revealed the status of her relationship with Birdman.

Robin Roberts asked Toni about her “collaboration” with Birdman while pointing at her ring, which she subsequently flashes to the crowd. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer told host Robin Roberts that she is not married to Birdman and insinuated that the couple is engaged.

“Well, I am not married, unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere! I’m definitely not married yet, but we’re working together,” Braxton then winked at the camera.

.@tonibraxton talks about her new heart-stopping role as Antoinette Tuff in "Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story." pic.twitter.com/VYqNpjlw54 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 25, 2018

Braxton and Birdman have been friends for about 15 years; however, the couple started dating in 2016. Tamar Braxton told Wendy Williams that Birdman was by Toni’s side when their mother Evelyn suffered a stroke after having heart surgery.

Birdman appeared in Braxton Family Values where he met Toni’s parents and sisters. The 50-year-old singer has two children from a previous marriage to Mint Condition singer Keri Lewis. It is unclear when Toni plans on marrying Birdman, but the singer has confirmed that they are working on it.

The Cash Money CEO has had some legal woes recently. According to XXL Magazine, Birdman has been ordered to vacate his $14 million Miami mansion after defaulting on a loan.

The couple recently collaborated on a new track “Heart Away” where the singer gushes about their romance and describes the rapper as a “bad man with good manners.”

Birdman and Toni Braxton may be engaged but they are not married.