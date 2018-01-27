Brad Pitt Introduces Jennifer Aniston To His Kids For First Time, Jolie Not Thrilled

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been steadily linked in the rumor mill ever since Angelina Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied actor and seeking full physical custody of their six children.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s marriage was rumored to have ended due to an affair that began between Pitt and Jolie on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smith. However, even Aniston herself denies that it was the affair that ended the marriage. Jen has stated that she and Brad were over long before Angelina came along. Since Brad and Angelina began their own divorce proceedings, Jen has been constantly linked to Brad through rumors, including rekindling their old romance.

Each of these rumors has continued to be debunked, despite Aniston and Pitt reportedly being on amicable terms, Jen is happily married to Justin Theroux. The latest report regarding Aniston and Pitt is that Brad has finally introduced Jen to his and his estranged wife’s children.

Hollywood Life relayed that Jen stopped by Brad’s home to pass her ex a book on interior design and four of the estranged couple’s children happened to be with their dad at the time. A source shares details regarding the pop-in by Aniston.

“It was a momentous day. The kids knew who Jen was and were familiar with her from TV and magazine photos, but they treated her like a normal friend of their father’s,” the insider states. The two oldest boys, Maddox and Pax, were not present, yet Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara were all there to meet the Friends star.

The source explains that Aniston hung around “for about an hour” at Pitt’s house and “told the kids what a pleasure it was to meet them.” Jen then reportedly invited the kids to visit her as well and suggested they could “get some burgers and ice cream.”

Unfortunately, Angelina is not a fan of the fact that Aniston supposedly dropped by and interacted with her children, as New Idea notes. The estranged pair has allegedly been struggling with the issue of custody and it has been a sensitive issue. This situation has not sat well with Jolie who confided in the source that “Brad’s gone too far.”

“Of course the kids went right home and told Angelina about meeting ‘that lady Jennifer’ and as expected, she went ballistic,” the source claims. Jolie then got in touch with Brad and let him know she was not a fan of the meetup between Jennifer Aniston and her girls.