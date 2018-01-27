‘General Hospital’ Spoiler – Mon. Jan. 29: Nathan & Faison’s Fight, Missing Lulu, Scared Anna & Jason’s Plan

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, January 29, reveal that Port Charles will be in chaos as everyone deals with the violence that erupted with the Faison (Anders Hove) shootout. Faison and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will fight for their lives, Anna (Finola Hughes) knows that eyes are on her, while Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) desperately searches for his wife. Although Jason (Steve Burton) wants Faison to give him the answers he’s been searching for, it seems that he already has a backup plan in case the super villain doesn’t make it out of surgery.

Friday’s episode showed the two half-brothers, Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Nathan, coming to Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) rescue. Recaps at She Knows soaps state that both took a bullet for her, but although Peter remained relatively unscathed, Nathan was wheeled into General Hospital in critical condition. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, January 29, tease that Maxie will worry over her husband. However, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will have a few questions for her about Faison and how the standoff played out. Spoilers also reveal that Jordan will also question the fact that Faison shot Peter but he wasn’t hurt. Could Peter have been wearing a bulletproof vest in anticipation of a fight?

On Friday’s episode, GH viewers saw Peter spying on Anna from the bushes. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Anna will be waiting for Henrik in the park. Peter, who savvy viewers have suspect is Henrik, will again be watching her from conveniently located shrubbery. However, he could not have anticipated that this WSB agent’s ears are super-sharp, and she will hear the bushes rustling. Anna will whip out her gun and demand to know who’s hiding in all the greenery. Peter may or may not reveal his location.

In the meantime, Dante will be searching for his wife Lulu (Emme Rylan). Peter told him that Lulu was on her way to Wyndermere, but he won’t be able to get hold of her. Instead, he will ask Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) if they know where she is. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, January 29, reveal that Lulu escaped through the tunnels and that the husband and wife will have a joyful reunion. Dr. Obrecht inhaled a lot of gas and passed out, so she will receive emergency medical treatment.

What will Jason do when he meets Henrik, West Coast? Faison's son has lived his whole life in shadow. A riveting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zmun9J1Gsv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 26, 2018

GH viewers will remember that Carly (Laura Wright) reminded Jason that Faison may not make it out of the shootout alive. She asked him if he would be able to cope if he never got the answers he was looking for. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, January 29, state that Jason has a backup plan in case the Evil Emperor does die. It seems as if he is counting on Henrik to give him the answers that he needs.

In the meantime, Nathan and Faison will be at death’s door. At one stage, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will rush to resuscitate Nathan when his heart stops beating, while Finn (Michael Easton) will attend to Cesar Faison. Is this the end of the road for Maxie and Nathan? Spoilers indicate that Maxie and Nathan will have at least one more heart-to-heart.