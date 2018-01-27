Prince passed away nearly two years ago, but his music lives on. Now, fans will soon get to hear some previously unreleased music from the late superstar. Prince’s estate adviser Troy Carter recently told Variety that new Prince music is “coming soon.” Carter, who is also Spotify’s global head of creator services, explained that Prince logged countless hours in the recording studio before his death and that there is a plethora of previously unheard audio in his music archives.

“He was a guy who practically lived in a recording studio, and once we started going through [the unreleased material] we really started finding some gems,” Carter said.

“I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we’re getting some stuff mixed right now. We’ve got great projects in the works that I’m excited to talk about. So the answer is yes, there will be unreleased Prince music coming soon.”

Prince’s adviser did not elaborate on a timeframe or a record label for the project. There is no word if the unheard music is from Prince’s Warner Bros. era, the record label he famously parted ways with in 1996 before resigning with them in 2014.

According to Variety, the contents of Prince’s vast vault of unreleased music is currently stored at a climate-controlled facility in Los Angeles, although the late singer’s siblings, as heirs to his estate, have been fighting to have the music moved back to Prince’s Paisley Park compound in Minnesota.

Nick Laham / Getty Images

Prince fans would do anything for some new music. The music legend, who signed his first record deal at age 17, reportedly left behind dozens of unreleased albums and was working on multiple projects when he died suddenly in April 2016. In addition to his many musical projects, Prince had been writing his memoir, announcing the project to fans just weeks before his death.

The working title of Prince’s memoir was The Beautiful Ones, and it was to cover the singer’s “first memories up to the Super Bowl” half-time show, which he played in 2007.

“This is my first [book],” Prince told fans in March 2016, according to Us Weekly. “We’re starting from the beginning from my first memory and hopefully we can go all the way up to the Super Bowl.”

Prince had reportedly submitted at least 50 pages of his memoir manuscript before his death and was looking forward to sharing his life story with fans. Sadly, Prince’s book was never finished, but fans can at least look forward to hearing some of the many hours of new music that he did finish.

Last year, a deluxe edition of the 1985 Prince classic Purple Rain was released, which included eleven new previously unreleased songs. In addition, six previously unreleased tracks were featured on the Deliverance EP last April, a posthumous release that was promptly blocked by Prince’s estate.