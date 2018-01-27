Britney Spears Slammed For Charging $2,100+ For Tour Meet & Greet Tickets

Britney Spears is coming under fire from some fans after she announced that she’d be taking her hugely popular Las Vegas show, “Britney: Piece of Me,” on the road across the globe this summer. Following the recent presales of tickets ahead of the general sale today (January 27), fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the price of tickets for her upcoming shows – including the whopping $2,100+ cost of a meet and greet.

A number of fans noted how expensive many tickets, particularly the platinum upgrade options, for Spears’ upcoming tour are, calling out the star’s team for the pretty extortionate price range.

Twitter user @MuuMuse shared a screenshot of their attempts to get their hands on tickets during the recent pre-sale, which revealed the cost of one meet and greet ticket (which allows fans to head backstage to meet the star before the show) would set them back a whopping $2,145 plus extra booking fees.

“They should really call it the ‘Piece Of You’ Tour, since you’ll need to sell an organ to afford to go,” they wrote alongside the screen capture, “Truly a joke.”

“Wow only $2350 for a awkward Britney meet and greet photo. Seems legit. Gross,” another said of the total price of the tickets, while a third wrote online, “$2,350 for a meet and greet with Britney Spears in Atlantic City…. b***h are you crazy.”

“Can we consider it a Farewell Tour, since you have to say farewell to your kidney to buy a meet and greet?” jokingly added @samcorb of Spears’ upcoming tour prices.

Others then noted that even standard tickets to Britney’s “Piece of Me” tour were still quite pricey, with one claiming she was pricing out her loyal fans.

“Oh Britney why are your tickets so expensive?!” asked one fan hoping to see the star on one of her British tour dates in August. “We don’t all have spare £138 ($195.55) lying around and charging £64 ($90.69) to sit in the gods is a joke! Pricing out your fans. #ripoff.”

“Wish Britney tickets weren’t so expensive, childhood dream,” tweeted @luciaaxxxxx of the ticket prices, while @the_matt_murphy wrote on social media, “D**n Britney’s tickets are so expensive.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I guess I’m not gonna see Britney live again this summer,” @fan4me then said on the social media site of the singer, who stunned fans while running around the beach in a bikini in a video posted online last week. “Her tickets are way too expensive. I can’t spend $264 for an average seat.”

But while many called out the star’s team for the expensive ticket prices, others noted that the prices were actually cheaper than the amount the “Make Me” singer charged to meet her while performing nightly shows in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

“Why are people acting so d**n shocked that Britney is charging over $2000 for meet and greets?” asked one Twitter user of the popstar amid the backlash over ticket prices. “The original Vegas meet and greet package was $2500.”

Others also seemed more than happy to pay out the sum to see the star head out on the road for the first time since 2011, noting that any amount of money was worth it to see the singer, often referred to as the Princess of Pop, in their city.

My boyfriend got me meet and greet tickets to go see Britney!!!!! I am crying!!!!!!!!!! @britneyspears #PieceOfMe pic.twitter.com/Rpx6qitkge — Anthony (@anthonyyysteven) January 26, 2018

We got our tickets for Britney and upgraded for meet and greet ???? @Ash_Aguilera that was a stressful 3 days lol but it’s done!! pic.twitter.com/Rzf6cCwzsq — Geraint Ramon (@GeraintRamon) January 26, 2018

Spears confirmed earlier this month that she’d be going on tour for the first time in seven years on her social media accounts, announcing dates across the U.S. and Europe.

“Can’t wait for this summer!!!!” Spears told her more than 18 million followers Instagram, revealing that she’d be going around the world in July and August. “Tickets for select #PieceOfMe dates will go on sale on Friday! All the details are available at britneyspears.com.”

Tickets for Britney Spears’ 2018 tour go on sale today (January 27).