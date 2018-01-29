The Most Nutritious Foods That You May Include In Your Diet For A Healthy Body

The critical element for preparing a healthy meal is food rich in nutrients, which are substances that potentially provide energy and growth for the maintenance and better functioning of the body. Nutrients aim to nourish your body to keep it healthy.

However, based on data from national food-consumption surveys, about 90 percent of Americans are not acquiring the needed nutrients to make their bodies healthy. There are 11 nutrients that an individual is often falling short. These include calcium, fiber, zinc, folate, potassium, iron, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B-6 and vitamin B-12, according to LiveStrong.

Medical News Today shared some of the most nutritious foods that could help your body stay strong, resulting in a healthy life.

1. Tofu (soybean curd)

Tofu or bean curd, which comes from soya, is produced by solidifying fresh soya milk then cooling it. This food has many health benefits and contains lots of nutrients. These include calcium, zinc, iron, manganese, phosphorous, selenium, copper and magnesium. You can bake, fry, or boil tofu and add it to soups or vegetable meals.

Tofu is also rich in isoflavones and a good source of protein. It also contains all the essential amino acids. Experts say that eating tofu can make you feel fuller, which prevents overeating and helps in managing your weight.

2. Edamame (soybeans)

Edamame, referred to as fresh soybeans, are rich in isoflavones, which contain antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. It is found to slow down cellular aging and could protect you from some types of cancer such as breast cancer.

3. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, and kale contain lots of nutrients. These include minerals like potassium, calcium, and selenium as well as vitamins C, E, K, and folate. They also have carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

These vegetables are found to be useful for boosting your brain health. They also contain glucosinolates, which are compounds that provide them a pungent flavor and health benefits. These regulate the body’s stress and inflammation response. They also have antimicrobial properties and may prevent some types of cancer.

4. Salmon

Salmon is rich in proteins and omega-3 fatty acids. It could enhance eyesight and improve brain health by slowing cognitive decline linked to aging. It also contains vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium, potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, choline, biotin, and pantothenic acid.

5. Carrots

Carrots have a high content of beta-carotene, the pigment that gives color to carrots. This dye converts into vitamin A, which enhances the vision, immune function, cellular communication, and reproduction, according to National Institutes of Health (NIH). These root vegetables are also a good source of biotin, vitamin K, potassium, and vitamin B6.