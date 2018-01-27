‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: MTV Stars Johnny Bananas, Mark Long Imply They Are Part Of ‘CBB US’ Cast

On Friday afternoon, two seasoned veterans of MTV’s competition show, The Challenge, took to Instagram, implying they will both be houseguests on the first season of the U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother.

Johnny Devenanzio, better known as Johnny Bananas, and Mark Long are seen in the social media post horsing around in front of some bushes. The photo features Bananas with his hands around Mark’s neck as he appears to kiss Mark on the cheek, as Mark feigns outrage.

Among the many comments prompted by the photo, one is from Mark telling Bananas the two must hurry because they have to be in the Celebrity Big Brother “sequester house in t-minus 5 hours and 3 minutes.” Mark ends his comment with the hashtags #cbb and #celebritybigbrother.

Bananas then responds to Marks’ comment by writing, “Just enjoying my last few minutes of freedom!”

Intriguingly, Bananas’ Instagram image is geo-tagged and indicates the two MTV stars snapped the photo at The Waffle, a restaurant located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. According to Google Maps, the dining establishment is located just 15 minutes from CBS Studio Center where the Big Brother house sits.

As expected, fans went wild over the interaction between Mark and Bananas, with some expressing logical skepticism, and others taking their words as gospel.

Interestingly enough, Bananas is part of the alleged “confirmed” list of the CBB US cast that appeared on Twitter earlier in the week and was supposed to have been leaked by a source in the know. Mark, however, was not on that list. This really means nothing, as most have not given the list, initially posted by Twitter user @JulieBBInsider, much credence.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the alleged “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities entering the CBB US house according to the Twitter post include Bananas, reality star Tiffany Pollard, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, Lance Bass, superstar athlete Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke, and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman.

Matt posted a Twitter photo also implying he was part of the confirmed cast on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, the Inquisitr reported just days ago.

BB8 winner Even Dick has come up with a fantastically ridiculous list of his own casting “confirmations,” as reported by the Inquisitr early Thursday morning.

Supposed leaks cannot be counted on as valid and the photos posted by Bananas and Matt could be their way of having fun trolling the fans. Thus, until CBS make an official announcement about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, which is expected to take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards, nothing is set in stone regarding CBB US houseguests.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.