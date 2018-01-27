Caitlyn And Kendall Jenner Reportedly Bond Over Botox, Exchange Plastic Surgery Tips [Rumors]

Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly back on good terms with her supermodel daughter, Kendall. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-stars are reportedly bonding more lately — thanks to botox and plastic surgery.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 22-year-old La Perla model has been “exchanging tips” about fillers and botox to her transgender father.

A source told the webloid that Kendall has been getting more work done on her face lately, and Caitlyn is reportedly supporting her through the process.

According to the webloid, the Victoria’s Secret model prefers to seek advice from her father than her famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. Apparently, she “doesn’t really trust the advice of her mom or surgery-crazed sisters.”

The same source added that Kendall thinks her family’s plastic surgeries are “way over the top and lack subtlety.”

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family have always been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. However, some of the claims have been vehemently denied by the reality stars despite the obvious changes in their faces and bodies.

It has been alleged that the fashion model wants a “low-key” approach to botox and fillers — something that Caitlyn reportedly respects. The webloid also claimed that the I Am Cait star is giving her daughter tips on how to avoid being obvious with plastic surgery.

“She’s taking a very low-key, step by step approach with fillers and Botox and despite her own extensive choices, Caitlin respects that. She’s been a great sounding board.”

Previously, it was alleged that Caitlyn had undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures ever since she announced her transition from male to female in 2015. However, the iconic transgender has not confirmed any of the rumors.

Despite that, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, plastic surgeon to the stars, is convinced that Caitlyn had lip fillers and a forehead lift.

My girl loves her horses! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:47am PST

Meanwhile, Kendall also faced plastic surgery rumors recently. In a previous report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the famous model had a nose job and lip fillers.

There were even talks that the reality star deleted her Instagram account in November because she underwent full facial reconstruction surgery. However, Kendall herself set the record straight and called it “the most upsetting rumor.”

“It’s all so exhausting,” Kendall admitted. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

She also addressed rumors of having lip fillers, claiming that it was just a result of expertly applied makeup done by her younger sister Kylie.