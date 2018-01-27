High Consumption Of Red Meat And Refined Grains Increases The Risk Of Developing Colon Cancer

A new study shows that consuming too much red meat and refined grains may lead to a higher risk of acquiring colon cancer compared to those who do not eat much of these foods.

The findings of the study were published in JAMA Oncology. Fred Tabung, a researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, along with other colleagues associated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston led the study.

Tabung explained that a dietary pattern that is linked to higher levels of inflammation could chronically stimulate the bowels. This eating pattern may lead to the production of a consistently higher level of circulating inflammatory mediators that could contribute to the development of cancer. Tabung added that a pro-inflammatory diet includes a high consumption of red meat, processed meat, organ meat, refined grains, and sugary beverages as well as a low consumption of tea, coffee, dark yellow vegetables, and green leafy vegetables.

Red meat includes pork, beef, goat, and lamb. Processed meat is a preserved meat through salting, curing, and smoking or by adding preservatives. These include bacon, ham, salami, pastrami, some sausages, and hotdogs. The World Cancer Research Fund advises not to eat more than 500 grams of red meat in a week. And only eat a small amount of processed meat.

Meanwhile, refined grains include white rice, white flour, de-germed cornmeal, and white bread. The USDA advises a total of 6 ounces of grains every day for a 2,000-calorie diet. One-half cup of rice or pasta or a slice of bread is equal to one ounce, according to Healthy Eating.

In the study, the scientists examined the eating habits and cancer diagnoses for 74,246 female nurses and 46,804 male health professionals using data provided by a U.S. survey that covered two decades.

The participants were divided into five groups based on their daily diets and how they could be a factor to inflammation. The results showed that those who consume too much of an inflammatory food were more likely to develop colorectal cancer by 32 percent.

And men with the most pro-inflammatory diets were at a greater risk of developing colorectal cancer by 44 percent. Meanwhile, women with the most pro-inflammatory foods were more likely to have colorectal tumors by 22 percent. The risk could increase for those who were overweight or obese men and lean women, and to men and women who did not drink alcohol, according to Deccan Chronicle.