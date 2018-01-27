DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update: Pelicans’ All-Star Center Leaves Court With Bad Injury

The latest DeMarcus Cousins injury update has fans concerned over the status of their All-Star center. The New Orleans Pelicans big man was helped off the court on Friday night during the team’s game against the Houston Rockets. While New Orleans won the matchup, the loss of Cousins is certainly worrisome. Here are the latest details on his injury and status after Friday’s scare.

On Friday night, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that DeMarcus Cousins had suffered a left Achilles injury. Wojnarowski indicated that the team will have Cousins undergo MRI testing to determine the severity of his injury. However, a league source has already told ESPN that Cousins’ injury “doesn’t look good.” Cousins was said to have been reaching for his Achilles when he was down on the court before being helped to the locker room.

In tonight’s matchup with Houston, Cousins had scored 15 points to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists to help his team get the latest victory. However, he suffered the bad injury late in the game when he landed awkwardly on a play. With 15 seconds to go, he had a key putback shot to help his team out. He would miss the free throw he was awarded and ended up going down just after that while trying to get the offensive rebound. Cousins was then helped off the court without putting any pressure on his left leg.

The Pelicans’ DeMarcus Cousins suffered a left Achilles injury during his team’s game on Friday night. Gerald Herbert / AP Images

DeMarcus Cousins has averaged 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season for New Orleans. He was just recently named to the NBA All-Star 2018 team and was selected by one of the two team captains, LeBron James, for his team. Cousins was to join his Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis on the team for the annual basketball All-Star game. If he is to miss the event, a replacement player will be selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Fellow big man Anthony Davis spoke about the team moving forward despite the potentially devastating news.

The New Orleans Pelicans won tonight’s game 115-113 over the Houston Rockets, but the loss of DeMarcus Cousins is going to be on the minds of the team and their fans heading into the weekend. Further injury updates will arrive when the MRI results are completed.

Update: ESPN reported later that sources told them DeMarcus Cousins will miss the remainder of the NBA season with a torn left Achilles. MRI results are expected to confirm the initial diagnosis.