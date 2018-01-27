WWE Rumors: Huge Angle Planned For Stephanie McMahon At ‘Royal Rumble’

Stephanie McMahon made the groundbreaking announcement that WWE would feature the first Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match at the upcoming PPV this Sunday. It will be remembered as a significant moment in wrestling history and WWE officials are planning to bring back some legends and give the fans something truly special. Unfortunately, not everything has been well received by the WWE Universe about the match.

For instance, it has been revealed that Stephanie McMahon will commentate the Women’s ‘Royal Rumble‘ Match herself. Some fans are not pleased about that, but the reason why Stephanie will be ringside for the match is because she might be a participant. According to CageSideSeats, WWE officials could be planning for Stephanie to pull a swerve the crowd and become one of the thirty women to enter the ‘Royal Rumble.’

There have been rumors about “The Billion Dollar Princess” training for one more match at WrestleMania 34 in April. Her involvement as a competitor during the Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match could be a major angle to set up her rivalry for the grandest stage of them all. Since every female WWE Superstar will be in the match, Stephanie could potentially begin a feud with anyone on the roster heading into WrestleMania.

‘Stephanie McMahon could work with anyone in the women’s division.’ WWE

There have been some rumors about Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and others being considered for a rivalry with Stephanie over recent years. However, a lot of fans are still hopeful for Ronda Rousey to feud with “The Boss’ Daughter” on the grandest stage of them all. Stephanie McMahon is a natural heel and she could work with anyone. With so many options, it’s hard to predict what feud WWE officials would choose.

Each year, WWE officials use the ‘Royal Rumble‘ Match to begin storylines and feuds for the grandest stage of them all. It’s only natural for them to do the same thing in the Women’s Division this year. Stephanie has a big part to play during the match even if she never leaves the announcers table. With two ‘Royal Rumble‘ Matches on the PPV, the WWE Universe should be ready for some surprises and swerves. Stephanie’s angle could be the first of many stories to keep the WWE Universe guessing on the ‘Road to WrestleMania 34.‘