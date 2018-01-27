If President Trump Fires Mueller, Thousands Will ‘Take To The Streets,’ Says Cher

Outspoken singer/songwriter/actress Cher has expressed her feelings on the rumors that President Donald Trump is set to fire Robert Mueller. It is no surprise to hear that President Trump is frustrated over Mueller’s investigation, and the simple answer to end the “witch hunt” very well may be to fire him. This is something that infuriates a lot of people — and it most definitely doesn’t make Cher happy.

Although this firing doesn’t appear to be happening in the immediate future, many people feel that President Trump is going to make a move — and they don’t like it. One of those people, Cher, has encouraged people to take a stand, if and when this happens. She took to Twitter on Friday night to express her thoughts and to predict what will happen on the streets of America if President Trump goes through with this.

“If Trump fires Mueller, hundreds of thousands of [people] will take to the streets… I will be one of them. Please join me… Find your nearest demonstration, & join it. THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT EXPRESSION OF PATRIOTISM, YOU WILL EVER BE ASKED TO GIVE (sic),” Cher tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Cher has spoken out about the president of the United States either. In fact, she has been tweeting about her disdain for him since before he was elected president.

In recent days, Cher even took a stab at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife,” Cher wrote. Unsurprisingly, Cher has thousands of people backing her up, liking her tweets, and encouraging her to continue standing up for what she believes in. Her most recent tweet on Mueller garnered nearly 800 likes in just 10 minutes. While there are certainly a fair share of people giving Cher a healthy dose of “snowflake” medication, she seems completely energized by the support that she is receiving.

Last week, Cher tweeted about the women’s rallies held around the country. She even said that she was going to participate in one held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Vegas Women’s rally tomorrow. In solidarity. We might [be] smaller in number, but we will [be] mighty in spirit,” she wrote.

One of her favorite hashtags to use when talking about President Trump is “#dinkydonny.”

And Cher won’t stop. Just moments ago, she tweeted this:

It never occurred to me to do anything but March pic.twitter.com/7sw9JTjdjV — Cher (@cher) January 27, 2018

Cher might not seem like the best person to represent anti-Trumpers, but she isn’t about to back down anytime soon. No matter what side of the aisle you fall on, Cher is totally worth a Twitter follow.